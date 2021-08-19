Hard Rock announces a spate of Anthem shows

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., has announced four new shows for Anthem.

With 23 albums and more than 50 chart singles, country music's Sawyer Brown will be performing an Anthem live concert on Oct. 1.

A country contemporary of Sawyer Brown, Diamond Rio recently celebrated their 30th anniversary. Diamond Rio will be coming to Anthem on Oct. 2.

Known for taking comedy hypnosis to the next level, the DougT Hypnosis Show has been delighting audiences for years. They'll be at Anthem on Oct. 8.

A character created by performer Sam Wills, Tape Face was a finalist on NBC's "America's Got Talent." His appeal is simple, clever and charming. Tape Face will be performing at Anthem on Nov. 19.

Tickets are now on sale. They may be purchased at The Rock Shop or by going to hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All events at Anthem are for audiences, age 21 and above.

