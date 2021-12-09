 Skip to main content
Hard Rock to host Tribute to the King

tribute to the king
Provided

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City will host a Tribute to the King contest, in search of the best Elvis Presley tribute artist on Feb. 5.

Ten of the world's best Elvis tribute artists will be competing over three rounds of competition at Anthem, 111 Third St. 

The best Elvis will receive a grand cash prize and be crowned as the Hard Rock Sioux City Tribute to the King Champion. The competition will include impersonations, singing and, of course, swinging some hips.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at The Rock Shop or at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com

All Anthem events are for guests 21 and older.

