Hard Rock's Anthem to host free Halloween Karaoke and Costume Party

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., will host a free Halloween Karaoke and Costume Party, beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 inside Anthem.

There will be 20 available spots for anyone to belt out their best karaoke on the Anthem stage. Q102 Radio's Moose and Google will determine which top three winners will receive up to $500 in best individual and group/duo categories.

Moose and Google will also award up to $500 in prizes for best individual and group/duo costumes. Elaborate makeup or masks must be removed to enter the casino. It can be reapplied inside of Anthem. Nothing resembling or which can be used as a weapon is allowed.

All Anthem events are for guests, 21 and older.

All winners will be announced following the Live Band Karaoke performance. Karaoke contest registration is based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only one prize per person.