'THE INVENTOR' (Rated PG for some thematic elements and nude art images)

Inventing flying contraptions, war machines and studying cadavers, Leonardo da Vinci tackles the meaning of life itself with the help of French princess Marguerite de Nevarre.

'A HAUNTING IN VENICE' (Rated PG-13 for some strong violence, disturbing images and thematic elements)

In post-World War II Venice, Hercule Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a séance. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer.

'CAMP HIDEOUT' (Rated PG for slapstick violence and thematic elements)

After a troubled teen steals an important item from two big city goons, he hides in a church summer camp and finds he must protect his new found friends at all cost when the goons track him down.

'A MILLION MILES AWAY' (Rated PG for strong language and thematic elements)

Follows Jose Hernandez, the first migrant farmworker to travel to space. A tale of perseverance, community and sacrifice to accomplish an impossible dream.

'ELEMENTAL' (Rated PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language) (on released on Disney+)

Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together.

NEW DVD RELEASES FOR THE WEEK

‘Air'

'Joy Ride'

'Aporia'

'Abbott Elementary: Second Complete Season'

'Poker Face: Season One'