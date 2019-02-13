Try 1 month for 99¢

ASSISTED LIVING/SENIOR LIVING

1. The Heritage at Northern Hills

2. Holy Spirit Retirement Home

3. Floyd Place - Sergeant Bluff, Iowa

CHIROPRACTOR

1. Heartland Chiropractic Associates

2. Kruse Chiropractic, PC

3. Inside-Out Family Chiropractic

DENTIST

1. Wheelock & Associates Dentistry

2. Sunnybrook Dental

3. Summit Dental Health

DOCTOR'S OFFICE

1. Family Health Care of Siouxland

2. Siouxland Women's Health Care PC

3. Prairie Pediatrics & Adolescent Clinic

EAR & HEARING

1. Ear, Nose & Throat Cunsultants PLC

2. Siouxland Hearing Healthcare

3. Miracle-Ear Hearing Aid Center

FITNESS CENTER/GYM

1. JT Training

2. Planet Fitness - Sioux City, Iowa

3. CrossFit Beo

HOSPITAL

1. UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's

2. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

3. Floyd Valley Healthcare

IN-HOME CARE

1. UnityPoint at Home

2. Mercy Home Care

3. Visiting Angels

PLASTIC/COSMETIC SURGERY

1. Midlands Cosmetic, Dermatology & Plastic Surgery

2. Avé Medical Laser Spa

3. Tri-State Specialists: Plastic Surgery

SKIN CARE/DERMATOLOGIST

1. Midlands Cosmetic, Dermatology & Plastic Surgery

2. Dermatology Associates of Siouxland, PC

3. Avé Medical Laser Spa

VISION CARE

1. Hedquist Eye Care, Chris Hedquist O.D.

2. Sergeant Bluff EyeCare

3. Korver Eyecare Center

VITAMINS/SUPPLEMENTS

1. Science Nutrition

2. Hy-Vee

3. Complete Nutrition

WALK-IN CLINIC

1. Family Health Care of Siouxland

2. UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care

3. MercyOne Urgent Care

YOGA STUDIO

1. Evolve Yoga and Wellness

2. The Studio Massage and Wellness

3. {be}Studio: Yoga, Healing, Inspired Living

