You can't find happiness if you don't have your health, so we have a section highlighting a "best-of" list with many categories dealing with health and fitness.
For those of you with elderly relatives and friends who may need assistance navigating their daily lives, the winner of the "Assisted Living/Senior Living" group is The Heritage at Northern Hills (4002 Teton Trace). The staff here cares for the patients and aims to rehabilitate the elderly.
Do you need to have some bones re-arranged because you are in constant pain? Well then, a trip to this year's best "Chiropractor" is probably in need. Be sure to stop into Heartland Chiropractic Associates (3403 Singing Hills Blvd. and 711 Sioux Point Road Suite 300, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota) for the No. 1 voted chiropractic clinic in the area.
"I am your dentist, and I get off on the pain I inflict," said Steve Martin as the Dentist in "Little Shop of Horrors." Luckily, you won't have to worry about that kind of pain when you visit Siouxland's No. 1 choice in the "Dentist" category. Wheelock & Associates Dentistry (4100 Morningside Ave.) will take care of all your dental needs.
Top honors in the "Doctor's Office" category go to Family Health Care of Siouxland (2600 Outer Drive North, 814 Pierce St. #300 and 4230 Hamilton Blvd.).
If you are a music lover, you know how important your sense of sound is. If you have a problem hearing, visit Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants PLC (101 Tower Rd #120, Dakota Dunes, South Dakota) so you can get back to listening to the music you love.
Are you a fan of pumping iron and building muscle? Well, get off your couch and become a member at JT Training (2122 Fourth St.), the winners of this year's "Fitness Center/Gym" category. Maybe someday you can master an Iron Man competition with the training you receive here.
The favorite in the "Hospital" group this year is UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's (2720 Stone Park Blvd.) and the top place in the "In-Home Care" group is UnityPoint at Home (2905 Hamilton Blvd.)
Do you have a part of your body that you just aren't happy with? Well, we have a fix for you. The winner of the best "Plastic/Cosmetic Surgery" category is Midlands Cosmetic, Dermatology & Plastic Surgery (4301 Sergeant Road). They also win in the "Skin Care/Dermatologist" category. Congrats, Midlands!
We all like clear vision and the top honors for "Vision Care" go to Hedquist Eye Care, Chris Hedquist O. D. (523 Fourth St.).
For all your needs in the "Vitamins/Supplements" group, the favorites in Siouxland are the folks at Science Nutrition (1925 Hamilton Blvd. and 5712 Sunnybrook Drive).
The top-voted "Walk-In Clinic" in the 2019 Siouxland's Choice Awards ended up being Family Health Care of Siouxland (814 Pierce St. #300).
Say namaste to Evolve Yoga and Wellness, the yoga studio that people voted to the top of the "Yoga Studio" category.