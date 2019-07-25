{{featured_button_text}}

What is up with Hollywood these days?

I realize there have been sequels since the second installment of "The Birth of a Nation," but it seems these days Hollywood has such a lack of originality it mainly produces sequels and remakes.

The thought process of these big-wigs is solid, though. Capitalize on the nostalgia of Millennials and Generation X.

Disney is going absolutely crazy with this concept; making live-action and CGI versions of its classic films. The latest offerings have been a smattering of movies re-made from the 1990s, including "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "Mulan" and "The Lion King."

Also, Disney owns the rights to Marvel, so essentially Disney is making most of the huge blockbusters. My thing with the "Avengers" movies is they use pretty much the same formula in each film. I got tired after "Infinity War" and decided not to even watch the conclusion of the series with "Endgame," which is quickly becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. What does it say about society when those movies do better than modern-day classics?

What happened to creative originality in movies? I mean, it is still there, but few and far between. I don't believe you need to capitalize on a good movie by making a bad sequel. I cringe at the thought of "A Star is Born 2," which might be a bad example since the 2018 version was the fourth iteration of that movie.

Will this trend keep going, or will there be a new crop of writers and directors that will want to turn back to originality over popularity? The more popular, the more money it will make and the happier everyone involved will be, but that damages the integrity of the industry.

What would you people like more? Sequels or uniquely original films? You tell us.

PHOTOS: 2019 Saturday in the Park

+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park
+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park
+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park
+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park
+57 
+57 
2019 Saturday in the Park

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments