What is up with Hollywood these days?
I realize there have been sequels since the second installment of "The Birth of a Nation," but it seems these days Hollywood has such a lack of originality it mainly produces sequels and remakes.
The thought process of these big-wigs is solid, though. Capitalize on the nostalgia of Millennials and Generation X.
Disney is going absolutely crazy with this concept; making live-action and CGI versions of its classic films. The latest offerings have been a smattering of movies re-made from the 1990s, including "Beauty and the Beast," "Aladdin," "Mulan" and "The Lion King."
Also, Disney owns the rights to Marvel, so essentially Disney is making most of the huge blockbusters. My thing with the "Avengers" movies is they use pretty much the same formula in each film. I got tired after "Infinity War" and decided not to even watch the conclusion of the series with "Endgame," which is quickly becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. What does it say about society when those movies do better than modern-day classics?
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
What happened to creative originality in movies? I mean, it is still there, but few and far between. I don't believe you need to capitalize on a good movie by making a bad sequel. I cringe at the thought of "A Star is Born 2," which might be a bad example since the 2018 version was the fourth iteration of that movie.
Will this trend keep going, or will there be a new crop of writers and directors that will want to turn back to originality over popularity? The more popular, the more money it will make and the happier everyone involved will be, but that damages the integrity of the industry.
What would you people like more? Sequels or uniquely original films? You tell us.
Close
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park in Sioux City.
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City Saturday.
George Thorogood, left, and Bill Blough perform during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood, left, and Jim Suhler perform during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The crowd gathers as Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Deb DeBoer, of Sioux City, center, dances as Con Brio performs on stage during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City.
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Con Brio performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Con Brio performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Form left, Buddy Leach and George Thorogood perform during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Silvia Flores of Sioux City picks up the umbrella with her son Lee Flores, 11, during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Artificial Stars performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Con Brio performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park on Saturday.
Psychedelic Sidekick performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Psychedelic Sidekick performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Con Brio performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Spectators, including Sioux City residents Amy MacFarlane, Walt Eastman, and Jessie Florke, listen to George Thorogood and the Destroyers during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Spectators gather at Grandview Park for Saturday in the Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Arson City performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Liz Phair performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Arson City performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Arson City performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The crowd reacts as Snow tha Product performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The crowd gathers as George Thorogood and the Destroyers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
A view of the Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Matisyahu performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Artificial Stars performs at Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Psychedelic Sidekick performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
The crowd gathers as Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Gallivant performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Michigan Rattlers performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park Saturday.
Flo Rida performs during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City, Iowa on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Sioux City Journal Photo by Justin Wan
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.