Handle with care. Ease into whatever changes you want to pursue this year. There is a shift taking place, and you want to be on the right side of the fault line as situations occur and developments unfold. Hedge your bets.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Refuse to let demanding people interfere with your productivity. Resentment will surface if you allow someone to take advantage of you. Physical activity will relieve stress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A change of heart will push you in an exciting direction. An unusual turn of events will take place if you reconnect with someone from your past.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- A change to how you deal with money matters will influence your future. Someone will try to talk you into something that isn't in your best interest. Take care of pending problems yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Work with people who share your goals. An unusual lifestyle will pique your interest. Romance is in the stars. Shared expenses will help you achieve a higher standard of living.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Put your energy into personal gain. Look over documents and update make updates where necessary. Keep up with the times and trends. Look for ways to save money.