How to beat the cold this winter

Well, maybe don't fully ditch the curtains...just put up old blankets or comforters over your curtains for added insulation during those really cold nights.

4. DIY washer fluid

Start with pouring 8 oz. of high-proof vodka or rubbing alcohol into a gallon jug. Fill the rest with water, but leave room for an ounce of castile soap. Use it like you would use the store bought kind.

5. Stay warm: Crazy Style!!

In the summer, aluminum or tin foil on the walls might look crazy or may look like you are doing something illegal, but let's toss out that stigma when it comes to winter time. Covering your walls with foil will reflect the warmth back into the rooms of your house without letting it escape either into the walls or outside.

6. Sticky shoes

If you are a runner, winter weather won't keep you from doing what you are passionate about. Hell, even if you walk outside during the Iowa winter, this hack will help. Screw small screws around the edges of your shoes' soles. This will help grip the ground more while moving around outside.

7. Don't let your wipers stick