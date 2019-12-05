How to beat the cold this winter

Winter is definitely not my favorite time of the year.
The cold weather, the snow, the slick roads, the germs going around making everybody sick...in fact, to me, winter just sucks.
There are beautiful aspects of some of the things I dislike about this season, like the absolutely geometrically perfect, no-two-alike snowflakes. They are a marvel from above. It is amazing to look closely at them before they lose form and melt into a tiny drop of water.
I decided to leave you readers this week with a handful of winter weather hacks found on www.homesteading.com.
1. Canvas + Wax = Waterproof(ish)
If you melt some wax and rub it on your shoes made of canvas (Chuck Taylors, whatnot), it will make it harder for that cold wet water to soak your socks.
2. Pimp yo' bike
If you don't have a fat tire bike, yet still need to traverse treacherous trails, my bi-peddled friends, look no further than good ole' zip-ties. That's right, zip ties. Tie them around your big, bad bike tires for more traction on the slippery ice and the sticky snow. Just make sure when you put them on, the connectors are on the outside tread of the tires.
3. Ditch the curtains!
Well, maybe don't fully ditch the curtains...just put up old blankets or comforters over your curtains for added insulation during those really cold nights.
4. DIY washer fluid
Start with pouring 8 oz. of high-proof vodka or rubbing alcohol into a gallon jug. Fill the rest with water, but leave room for an ounce of castile soap. Use it like you would use the store bought kind.
You have free articles remaining.
5. Stay warm: Crazy Style!!
In the summer, aluminum or tin foil on the walls might look crazy or may look like you are doing something illegal, but let's toss out that stigma when it comes to winter time. Covering your walls with foil will reflect the warmth back into the rooms of your house without letting it escape either into the walls or outside.
6. Sticky shoes
If you are a runner, winter weather won't keep you from doing what you are passionate about. Hell, even if you walk outside during the Iowa winter, this hack will help. Screw small screws around the edges of your shoes' soles. This will help grip the ground more while moving around outside.
7. Don't let your wipers stick
When you park your car, lift your wipers into their upright position and slip socks over them. When you start your car, you don't have to worry about your wipers being frozen to your windshield.
8. Those damned frozen locks
Do you ever have the problem where your key won't go in the lock because the lock has been completely frozen? Well, we'd suggest to carry a lighter with you to heat up your keys if you are ever in that situation. The key will melt the ice "like buttah."
9. Get baked
After using your oven to cook a delicious meal or baked-good, shut the oven off, but leave the oven door open to heat your room. Just make sure you realize it's open so you don't trip on it and end up in the hospital.
10. Homemade sickness remedies
Forget pharmaceuticals this winter with natural remedies. Whether it be tinctures made with elderberries, licorice root, ginger root, peppermint or coconut oil, there are tons of remedies that will help symptoms of the cold or the flu. For more information on these remedies, visit www.homesteading.com/homemade-recipes-cold-and-flu.
Stay warm and healthy, Weekender readers. I have a feeling we are in for one heck of a winter.