Penny Marshall – Actress from “Laverne & Shirley”
Nancy Wilson – Jazz vocalist
Stephen Hillenburg – Creator of “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Roy Clark – Country music star
Stan Lee – Marvel comics legend
Scott Wilson – Actor from “The Walking Dead”
Burt Reynolds – Actor from “Smokey and the Bandit”
Mac Miller – Rapper
Aretha Franklin – The Queen of Soul
Joe Jackson – Father of Janet and Michael Jackson
Richard "The Old Man" Harrison – “Pawn Stars”
Vinnie Paul – Pantera drummer
Anthony Bourdain – Food and travel writer, chef
Kate Spade – Fashion designer
Verne Troyer – “Austin Powers” Mini-Me
Avicii – Swedish DJ
Harry Anderson – Actor from “Night Court”
R. Lee Ermey – Actor from “Full Metal Jacket”
Milos Forman – Director of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”
Stephen Hawking – Brilliant scientist
Mickey Jones – Actor from “Home Improvement”
John Mahoney – Actor from “Frasier”
Mark Salling – Actor from “Glee”
Jim Rodford – Bassist of The Kinks
Olivia Cole – Actress from “Roots”
Dolores O’Riordan – Singer of The Cranberries
Jerry Van Dyke – Actor from “Coach”
Katherine Macgregor – Actress from “Little House on the Prairie”
Tony Joe White – Blues and Swamp Rock singer
Paul John Vasquez – Actor from “Sons of Anarchy”
Bill Daily – Actor from “I Dream of Jeannie”
Ed King – Former guitarist of Lynyrd Skynyrd
Jill Janus – Singer of Huntress
Elmarie Wendel – Actress from “3rd Rock from the Sun”
Richard Swift – Member of The Black Keys
Tom Wolfe – Author and journalist
Margot Kidder – Actress from “Superman: The Movie”
Neil Simon – Legendary playwright
Barbara Bush – Former First Lady
George H. W. Bush – Former President of the United States of America
John McCain – American hero
*Boldfaced celebrities passed through Sioux City at one point in their lives.