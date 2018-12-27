Try 1 month for 99¢

Penny Marshall – Actress from “Laverne & Shirley”

Nancy Wilson – Jazz vocalist

Stephen Hillenburg – Creator of “SpongeBob SquarePants”

Roy Clark – Country music star

Stan Lee – Marvel comics legend

Scott Wilson – Actor from “The Walking Dead”

Burt Reynolds – Actor from “Smokey and the Bandit”

Mac Miller – Rapper

Aretha Franklin – The Queen of Soul

Joe Jackson – Father of Janet and Michael Jackson

Richard "The Old Man" Harrison – “Pawn Stars”

Vinnie Paul – Pantera drummer

Anthony Bourdain – Food and travel writer, chef

Kate Spade – Fashion designer

Verne Troyer – “Austin Powers” Mini-Me

Avicii – Swedish DJ

Harry Anderson – Actor from “Night Court”

R. Lee Ermey – Actor from “Full Metal Jacket”

Milos Forman – Director of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”

Stephen Hawking – Brilliant scientist

Mickey Jones – Actor from “Home Improvement”

John Mahoney – Actor from “Frasier”

Mark Salling – Actor from “Glee”

Jim Rodford – Bassist of  The Kinks

Olivia Cole – Actress from “Roots”

Dolores O’Riordan – Singer of The Cranberries

Jerry Van Dyke – Actor from “Coach”

Katherine Macgregor – Actress from “Little House on the Prairie”

Tony Joe White – Blues and Swamp Rock singer

Paul John Vasquez – Actor from “Sons of Anarchy”

Bill Daily – Actor from “I Dream of Jeannie”

Ed King – Former guitarist of Lynyrd Skynyrd

Jill Janus – Singer of Huntress

Elmarie Wendel – Actress from “3rd Rock from the Sun”

Richard Swift – Member of The Black Keys

Tom Wolfe – Author and journalist

Margot Kidder – Actress from “Superman: The Movie”

Neil Simon – Legendary playwright

Barbara Bush – Former First Lady

George H. W. Bush – Former President of the United States of America

John McCain – American hero

*Boldfaced celebrities passed through Sioux City at one point in their lives.

