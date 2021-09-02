Irish band to play Betty Strong Encounter Center

Paddy's Pickers and Reel Band may sound like a tongue-twister, but it is also a five-piece Irish band that will be performing at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Made up of Patrick Walsh, Dave Hemann, David Napier,, Michelle Grossman and Ric Krommenhoek, the band has been playing good old-fashioned Irish music for more than 20 years.

Admission to the show is free. Also, a stream of the concert will be available at siouxcitylcic.com later in the week.

