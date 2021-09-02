 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irish band to play Betty Strong Encounter Center
0 Comments

Irish band to play Betty Strong Encounter Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
paddy's pickers
Provided

Paddy's Pickers and Reel Band may sound like a tongue-twister, but it is also a five-piece Irish band that will be performing at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Made up of Patrick Walsh, Dave Hemann, David Napier,, Michelle Grossman and Ric Krommenhoek, the band has been playing good old-fashioned Irish music for more than 20 years.

Admission to the show is free. Also, a stream of the concert will be available at siouxcitylcic.com later in the week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weekender

Science Advice Goddess

I'm a guy, and a female friend asked me to objectively rate her looks on a scale of 1 to 10. She has a very high opinion of her looks, but she…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News