Irish musical trip coming to Orange City's Prairie Wind Events Center

Orange City Arts will present "Irish Trio: Socks in the Frying Pan" at the Prairie Wind Event Center, 908 Eighth St. S.E., Orange City, Iowa at 7:30 p.m. March 16.

Socks in the Frying Pan are a multi award-winning trio from County Clare, Ireland. their dynamic vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical abilities and onstage wit have captivated audiences from around the world.

This youthful trio blends Irish traditional melodies with their own personal flair. it has gained them critical acclaim and accolades, including "New Band of the Year" by the Irish Music Association.

Seating is limited. Tickets are now available at orangecityarts.net or at the door the day of the concert.

