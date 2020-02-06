J-Lo, 'Frozen II' and all of the weirdest Oscar snubs

Super Bowl LIV demonstratively proved that 1) Mr. Peanut was one tough legume; 2) Jason Momoa has the same physique as most Weekender writers; and 3) at age 50, Jennifer Lopez still has it going on.

But J-Lo seems incapable of conquering one substantial obstacle. Jenny On the Block just can't snag an Academy Award nom.

When shiny new Oscars are handed out on Sunday, Lopez (who should've been a shoo-in for the surprisingly not bad "Hustlers") can commiserate with such non-noms as Eddie Murphy (brilliant in a lead role in the grossly underrated "Dolemite Is My Name" and Adam Sandler, showing real range in "Uncut Gems") as well as everybody involved in "Frozen II" (which, incredibly, got snubbed in Best Animated Feature).

Yeah, we get it. Everybody can't be nominated and being overlooked by the Academy of Motion Arts & Science seems like a first world problem.

But it seems like a slap that the majority of the acting noms looked lily-white.when every nominated director is a dude.

C'mon, we are not in the demo that would normally buy a ticket for "Little Woman." but Greta Gerwig's brilliantly progressive and humanistic retelling of Louisia Mae Alcott's potboiler blew our minds.

And, yup, not up for some directorial gold.