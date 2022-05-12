Javanese Gamelan showcased at National Music Museum

Celebrate the music and instruments of the Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan at a National Music Museum (NMM) exhibit that will remain open through the summer at the Groves Gallery for Special Exhibitions, 414 E. Clark St., Sioux City.

"Gamelan: A Way of Life" will showcase the NMM's Javanese gamelan with family friendly text and activities and, for the first time, eight newly acquired and spectacularly decorated flat leather shadow puppets that illustrate some of the main characters of the epic, "Ramayana."

Shadow puppet theater is a popular form of entertainment in Indonesia and uses gamelan to help communicate the story.

The NMM's Javanese gamelan is one of the largest and finest musical instruments outside of Indonesia. A press release from the museum described the gamelan as "radiant with gilding and teakwood frames adorned with carved dragons and crowns."

The Kyai Rengga Manis Everist Gamelan was ceremoniously named in honor of Margaret Ann Everist, of Sioux City, who purchased it as a gift for the museum.

Guest will be able to tour the free exhibit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, now through Oct. 22.

