Jay Leno to bring live stand-up show to Orpheum Theatre
SIOUX CITY – Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno will bring his live stand-up show to the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Nov. 5.

Leno hosted the top-rated “Tonight Show with Jay Leno” for more than 20 years. He is currently the host of CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage,” which is in its fifth season.

In addition to receiving Emmy, People’s Choice and TV Guide Awards, Leno has been the recipient of the Mark Twain Award, a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and became the first person to drive the pace car of all major NASCAR events.

Other honors have included a TCA Career Achievement Award from the Television Critics Association and being named 2011’s Hasty Pudding Man of the Year by Harvard University.

A longtime car aficionado, Leno writes a month column in “Popular Mechanics” Magazine.

Tickets for Jay Leno’s show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday is on sale at 712-279-4850, OrpheumLive.com, or by visiting the Tyson Events Center’s Primebank Box Office.

