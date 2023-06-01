Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The July 13 show that comedian Jerry Seinfeld was to perform at the Orpheum Theatre has been canceled.

Originally scheduled for the summer of 2020, the engagement had to be delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 related conflicts. Ultimately, the current show date conflicted with other commitments Seinfeld had previously made.

Ticket purchasers will be issued a refund at their point of interest.

Credit card purchases done through one one of the authorized channels (Primebank Box Office or tysoncenter.com) will be refunded automatically to the card user to make the original purchaser. Expect 10 - 14 business days until refunds reflects in your account.

Cash refunds done at the box office may claim their refund by bringing their original tickets to the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People with questions regarding refunds may call the box office at 712-279-4850.