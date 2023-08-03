Rock and roll never forgets.

Neither does Johnnie Bolin, who has been hosting the Tommy Bolin Music Festival – a tribute to his late brother, iconic rock guitarist – for the past 29 years.

“Can you believe it? Next year, Bolin Fest turns 30,” Johnnie Bolin said, shaking his head. “It started out small in 1994 and it has gotten bigger over the years.”

Beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st St., the 29th Bolin Fest will feature Rocky Athas, the Craig Erickson Project, Russell Bizzett, the Lucas Parker Band, featuring Jessica Page, Bang Gang Band as well as legendary musician Pat Travers, whom Metallica’s Kirk Hammett cites as one of his all-time faves.

Johnnie Bolin, himself, will be heading up the Tommy Bolin Tribute Band, along with Dean Christopher, a fan-turned-musician who initially turned up at the annual Bolin Fest Fan Jam Session a few years ago.

“As soon as we heard Dean play, we had to get him on stage,” Johnnie Bolin said.

This year’s Fan Jam Session is being held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at DOXX Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St.

Yes, you read that right. Bolin Fest is a three-day music spectacular.

Which is a perfect way to celebrate Tommy Bolin, a Sioux City native who experienced worldwide popularity and critical acclaim for his work in such bands as Zephyr, The James Gang and Deep Purple, before dying from a drug overdose Dec. 4, 1976, at the age of 25.

Johnnie Bolin, his family and their friends began celebrating Bolin Fest on or around Tommy’s birthday on Aug. 1.

Tommy Bolin would’ve been 72 this year.

“Ever though Tommy’s been gone for a long time, he still has plenty of old fans as well as new ones,” Johnnie Bolin explained.

In large part, that is due to the efforts of Johnnie Bolin, who has acted as his older brother’s archivist, curating all available material to be remastered and rereleased.

“I can’t tell you how many musicians tell me they were influenced by Tommy,” Johnnie said with a smile. “Tommy’s music is being remembered and remains inspirational.”

But to be fair, Johnnie Bolin – a 30+ year member of the Southern Rock band Black Oak Arkansas – is no slouch either.

“Our dad (the late Richard Bolin, a meatpacking plant employee) always had big dreams for his three sons,” Johnnie Bolin recalled. “Dad wanted Tommy to grow up to become a rock and roller like Elvis Presley and our other brother to become a pro wrestler like Vern Gagne.”

So, what did Richard Bolin expect from his middle son Johnnie?

“Dad wanted me to play guitar like Tommy did,” Johnnie said. “I liked the guitar but I preferred to play the drums.”

As a much-in-demand drummer, Johnnie was often seen putting up and, then, taking down his kit before and after gigs.

“My dad would just look at me, shaking his head,” Johnnie Bolin said. “Why couldn’t you play a harmonica? You could carry a harmonica in your pocket.”

“Dad was quite the joker,” Johnnie Bolin said, chuckling at the memory.

But Johnnie always considered Tommy to be his hero. He wasn’t alone in that respect.

”Tommy had a very distinctive way of playing,” Johnnie Bolin explained. “There are generations of musicians who continue to listen to Tommy’s music as a way to capture that sound.”

”In a lot of ways, Tommy was the guitarist’s guitarist,” he added. “That’s why we have so many guitarists on the bill for Bolin Fest.”

While this year’s headliner Pat Travers never played with Tommy Bolin, he had worked with Johnnie Bolin in the past.

”Tommy also worked with a lot of musicians who’ve had successful careers and have come back, specifically, as a tribute for Tommy,” Johnnie Bolin said.

To this day, Johnnie Bolin continues to live in his family’s home, which also doubles as a storehouse for Bolin Brothers’ memorabilia.

”I’m not a hoarder or anything,” Johnnie Bolin said. “I know where everything is and I love stuff.”

”I’ve lived elsewhere over the years,” he allowed. “Sioux City just seems like home to me.”

Reflecting on his brother’s life, Johnnie knows Tommy left an indelible mark on rock and roll.

”Tommy died just as his star was on the rise,” Johnnie explained. “Here was this good-looking guy from a Midwestern town who died too young and right when he was on the cusp of greatness.”

”To some extent, Tommy’s bigger today than he was in his lifetime,” he added.

Even though, this year’s Bolin Fest hasn’t even started, Johnnie already has plans for the 30th get-together.

”I’d love for it to be at the Anderson Dance Pavilion, right by the Missouri River,” Johnnie suggested, “Tommy was a rock-and-roller but he also loved jazz, the blues, Brazilian music, reggae, you name it.”

”Maybe next year, we’ll invite all types of musicians to play Tommy’s music,” he added. “Tommy would’ve liked that.”