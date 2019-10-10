I don't go see movies in the theater very often; in fact, it takes something special for me to pay the steep price of admission to a movie these days.
I'd personally rather wait, go to a Redbox and watch a movie in the comfort of my apartment. Concessions are cheaper, there is no one else to ruin the movie experience and, hell, I can watch a movie while sitting in my recliner in my underwear. I really don't think people would want me to be doing that in public.
On a rare occasion a movie will lure me into paying that high ticket price, grabbing ridiculously expensive food at the concession stand and sitting in a crowded theater. (At least the theaters have been upgraded with recliners.)
"Joker" was just the movie that warranted me to do this. And the movie was most definitely worth seeing on the big screen.
I've seen many people attacking this film, saying this is not the right time for a movie with so much violence...a ridiculous claim seeing that there is violence more often than not in films these days. Not even just these days. There has been violence in film since the medium was born.
This movie follows the downward spiral of the mentally-ill Arthur Fleck, played by three-time Academy Award nominee Joaquin Phoenix. Fleck is a social outcast who can't catch a break in life or his profession as a working clown. He gets shot down and abused constantly. His medications run out and he isn't able to replace them. He completely snaps. This isn't giving anything away, and to fully understand this tragic tale, you truly have to go see the film.
Phoenix pulls out all the stops as Fleck. His deranged laugh, a condition of his mental illness, is uncontrollable and comes up in uncomfortable situations. This version of the Joker is brilliant. Phoenix, in my opinion, has outdone Heath Ledger's brilliant portrayal of the character...but this is a totally different iteration of the Joker.
This is not a super-hero movie, whatsoever. While we see a few other familiar characters (the Wayne family), Bruce Wayne is still a child; thus no Batman in this flick, which is refreshing, as we can delve into the breaking mind of the madman that is Fleck.
While reflecting on the movie, I personally believe it was, in a way, a public service announcement about the negative effects of bullying, of the failure of the health system, of the lack of funding for mental health services, of a society divided and of a working class that doesn't trust the people in power. It is a reflection of today's society. It is a warning of what can happen when you push someone past the point of sanity. It is very, very real.
I walked out of the theater after the movie with the strange feeling of being glad to be out of the theater, but wanting more. The movie was superb. My stomach was tied in knots, though when I left. I believe that was the intended effect of the flick.
If you haven't seen the movie, or are on the fence about seeing it, just check it out. The acting is beyond fantastic and the storyline is just so real. I would be surprised if Phoenix is not considered for the Oscar for "best actor" in the upcoming award season. Go to "Joker" and watch one man's descent into utter madness.