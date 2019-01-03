The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sioux City has just made the first announcement of artists for the 2019 Battery Park Concert Series: country music singer-songwriter, Kane Brown.
Brown will be headlining a show on June 13 on the Battery Park stage.
The country music entertainer made a name for himself by posting videos of himself online singing covers of popular country songs. After gaining a following, he started creating his own music. His first single, “Used to Love You Sober,” garnered him the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Country chart, and his first EP, “Chapter 1,” made it to No. 3 on the Billboard Country albums chart.
His first full album, “Kane Brown,” which came out in December 2016, debuted at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200. “What Ifs,” the record’s first single hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and stayed in that position for five weeks.
An expanded version of the album came out in 2017 and made it to No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart. He was also the first artist to maintain the No. 1 spot on each of the five major country charts at the same time. His new album, “Experiment,” was released in November and reached No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and the Billboard U.S. Country charts.
Tickets are currently on sale online at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in the Rock Shop at the Hard Rock, 111 Third St.