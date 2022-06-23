Know before you go:

Ride the Bus section:

We try to think of everything to make your SITP experience the best. One of the ways we do this is to offer you a hassle-free way to attend without dealing with the frustration of finding a parking spot within a square-mile of the beautiful Grandview Park.

Feel spoiled by being chauffeured to the event by a nice driver in a very nice Sioux City bus as you and yours are comfortably swaying back and forth in the bus singing “The Wheels on the Bus” in eight-part harmony.

Park at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, and get picked up at the fountain area. You can even get a ride back after having more fun than any of us deserves to have.

Shuttle buses will begin 11 a.m. on Saturday. They will run throughout the day and evening until the festival ends. Shuttle costs each way are: Adult Cash Fare $1.80, Senior Citizen/Medicare Cardholder/Disability Cash Fare 90 cents, Youth Cash Fare $1.55 and Children under 5 Free (Accompanied by an adult).

Have fun, ride the bus, be safe, be thankful and may peace be on your journey.

Phyl Claeys, The Keeper of the Gates SITP

It’s easy being green at SITP:

While your neighbor one blanket over may seem a little trashy, that is still no excuse to throw your garbage in their direction. Take the time to dispose of it properly. Help out the small army of volunteers who clean the park after the festival by throwing your trash away in the appropriate recycling and garbage bins throughout the park. You won’t have any trouble finding them as there are about 350 trash containers and 50 recycling bins that can be found around the park. Thank you for your earthly consideration.

Refill your water bottle at SITP

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Saturday in the Park festival will this year feature water bottle refilling stations.

The stations will eliminate plastic bottle waste, and encourage hydration, giving patrons a healthy, environmentally-friendly way to enjoy this year’s festival. Event-goers are invited to bring their own water bottles to the park.

Cash for the day section:

If you were silly enough to forget your wad o’ cash at home, then the ATMs will surely quell your worries of having to leave the park (say sayonara to your parking spot). Machines will be located in the Merchandise tent and in the ABE STAGE area, so don’t think for a second that we don’t have you covered.

Of course we recommend you bring cash to the event, but then we couldn’t collect the convenience fee. We’re trying to keep you prepared – especially since an ATM will be located next to the merchandise tent. Plus, you never know what you may find from the vendors in Arts Alley!

Beer Breakdown

Grab a cold one and enjoy the SITP Festival in style. Here’s what you need to know about the beer this year.

No BYOB. Please respect that this is a free festival made possible in part by the beer sales. No alcoholic beverages are allowed to be brought into the park. Supporting the sales provides a lineup like we have this year!

The price is right. Buy 5 tickets for $25. Individual tickets cost $6.

What’s brewing. We will have a beer to suit almost every taste profile for your enjoyment. It isn’t often that a festival offers a selection of over a dozen brands and styles from high-end and craft choices to the most popular domestic brews. All beers will be sold as packaged beers (cans). Brands available will be Budweiser, Bud Light, Busch Light, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Seltzer Mango, Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry, Goose Lemon Shandy, Goose IPA, Golden Road Mango Cart. Ready to drink Liquor - (Cutwater) Tequila Margarita 13% ABV, Tequila Mango Margarita 13% ABV, Vodka Soda Lime 5% ABV, Vodka Mule 7% ABV, Rum & Cola 7% ABV. Local Offerings will also be available from Sioux City's local brew pubs.

Make sure you had at least 21 birthdays. Why is that? Because only then will you be able to drink all those adult beverages. No exceptions, you must be 21!

Again this year. The park will be totally fenced in with 3 entrances, so there will not be fenced in Beer Gardens. Beer will be able to be consumed throughout the park (excluding the Kid's Zone and the family friendly area). There will be 4 beer stations available to purchase adult beverages. These beverage stations will be named for their location, Earle's (Main trailer near water tower) Abe's (Near Abe's stage), Bob's (North side of bandshell), and Pete's (South side of bandshell).

