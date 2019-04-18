Weekender readers; over the past several months I have made it a point to try and have an artist spotlight in each issue of this publication.
The decision was made after I was told by the higher-ups that we had to get away from the music aspect a bit because music had overwhelmed the magazine. I wasn’t necessarily majorly into visual art before this venture, but the artist spotlight seemed like such a good idea; something nobody else around town was doing ... a way to boost people by shining a light on them.
I tried it, it gained momentum and it became my favorite part about this job (other than occasionally interviewing my favorite TV characters or musicians). Because of this, I have gotten much closer with the artist community in Siouxland and have even been able to open artist's eyes to new artists.
My artist list has not yet been fully spent, but I would like to propose an idea to find new names so that this series can continue for the foreseeable future.
If you are an artist and you are interested in having your work featured in The Weekender, send a print of one of your favorite pieces to us. We will review the piece and if it fits our style (which is very broad) we will write a piece on you and your artwork.
Along with the piece of artwork, please submit your name, email, phone number and website (if you have one).
Send your submissions to:
The Weekender c/o Ari E. Lebowitz
515 Pavonia St.,
Sioux City, Iowa 51101