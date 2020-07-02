Kylie Q's BBQ limits hours to keep prices down

“We’re one of the oldest, if not the oldest in the area. People were hesitant to go up to a food truck. They had not yet got on the idea at first,” Hamer said.

Over the years, Hamer said business started to pick up because of the help of Food Truck Fridays allowing businesses, like Kylie Q's BBQ, to gain more exposure and got people to get more comfortable with the idea of food trucks.

Hamer said it’s crazy how the business has picked up for them over the years. He said they are thankful for all the support they have gotten from the Siouxland Community.

Hamer said they open at 10 a.m., they stay open until they sell out. Saturdays they make about 400 meals and always sell out early, so their customers know to come by earlier.

Hamer said that while the different meats vary on cook time due to the cuts, cooking time can run from 12 to 14 hours.

Voss said that the days they are open, traffic hasn't decreased but their ordering process has slowed.

“People seem to be social distancing themselves and that’s good,” Voss said. “At first it was different and slowed things down a little bit.”