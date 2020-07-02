You are the owner of this article.
Kylie Q's BBQ limits hours to keep prices down
Kylie Q's BBQ limits hours to keep prices down

Steve Voss, 61, works full-time at a restaurant supply company and helps with Kylie Q's BBQ on the weekends.

A favorite BBQ food truck, Kylie Q's BBQ, won't be open as often as it used to be, its owners say. The reason: Meat prices.

Owner Steve Voss said he and his co-owner Jason Hamer decided to open fewer days so they won't have to charge their customers double for the BBQ, since meat prices rose following the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hamer said that Kylie Q’s BBQ is normally open three Saturdays a month. Serving brisket, ribs and chicken as main courses, it also features coleslaw, smoked beans, cheesy potatoes and potato salads for sides. 

Hamer said that Kylie doesn't use any unneeded condiments, adding the freshness and the quality always come out.

Jason Hamer, 36, checks on meat in the smoker that's aboard the food trailer for Kylie Q's BBQ.

Hamer said that people love the flavor and tenderness of the meat.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do, it’s very important that everything is smoked fresh that day,” Hamer said.

Hamer and Voss said they have been cooking and smoking foods for most of their lives. They got the idea to open up a food truck because of people complimenting their food and because they weren't able to open a restaurant. 

“The first couple of years we’ve been waving at cars passing by to get them to come in,” Hamer said when they first set up their food truck business in the Faith Lutheran Church parking lot.

A series of posts on Kylie Q's BBQ's Facebook page notes it's been at least three weeks since they've opened their food truck. They owners say they are opening less due to the increase in meat prices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re one of the oldest, if not the oldest in the area. People were hesitant to go up to a food truck. They had not yet got on the idea at first,” Hamer said.

Over the years, Hamer said business started to pick up because of the help of Food Truck Fridays allowing businesses, like Kylie Q's BBQ, to gain more exposure and got people to get more comfortable with the idea of food trucks.

Hamer said it’s crazy how the business has picked up for them over the years. He said they are thankful for all the support they have gotten from the Siouxland Community.

Hamer said they open at 10 a.m., they stay open until they sell out. Saturdays they make about 400 meals and always sell out early, so their customers know to come by earlier. 

Hamer said that while the different meats vary on cook time due to the cuts, cooking time can run from 12 to 14 hours.

Voss said that the days they are open, traffic hasn't decreased but their  ordering process has slowed.

“People seem to be social distancing themselves and that’s good,” Voss said. “At first it was different and slowed things down a little bit.”

Hamer said they are grateful to their loyal customers and how they give them a reason to continue to do the food truck.

“We sure do have a lot of customers come and see a lot of smiling faces when they see us,” Voss said.

Hamer said the next open date is July 11.

If You Go

What: Kylie Q's BBQ in Sioux City 

Where: 3101 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City

When: 10 a.m.-until they sell out Saturdays

Website: www.facebook.com/kylieqsbbq/

