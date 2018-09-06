This Labor Day weekend was rife with activity around Sioux City.
Growing up in Sioux City, I was one of the kids that thought there was rarely anything to do in this town. If that kid could have seen all of the events that took place over the course of this past weekend, his head would be spinning.
You Had to Be There (Comedy with strangers)
On Friday evening, Omaha comedian, Ryan de la Garza broke up the karaoke night at the Court Street VFW with his brand of comedy. He connected with strangers from around the world via webcam and had strange conversations packed with laughs. After the show, the karaoke continued and De la Garza kept the audience on the edge of their seats with his action-packed rendition of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.”
ArtSplash
The 25th annual ArtSplash took over Riverside Park on Saturday and Sunday, featuring a multitude of artists and a variety of art mediums.
Saturday may have been extremely humid and sticky, but the artists and attendees were happy to be at the event and thankful that the festival didn’t get rained out.
Musicians and performers played on the two stages set up in the park, entertaining the festival goers of all ages.
The Never-Ending Summer Tour
The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Battery Park played host to three bands on Saturday night. Gym Class Heroes opened the show for ‘90s rockers The Offspring and 311.
Going into the show, I didn’t think I knew much music from Gym Class Heroes, but once the band started playing I realized I knew every song they played as they kicked off the show.
The Offspring’s entire set was something like you would find on one of the band’s greatest hits CDs. These guys still sound as good as they did in their prime, and definitely were not afraid to use as much profanity as possible.
311 headlined the show and played many of its hits as well as some of the newer songs from the 2017 release, “Mosaic.” A lot of the band’s friends and family came up from Omaha, 311’s hometown. To honor its birthplace, 311 played its Omaha anthem, “Omaha Styley.”
Tri-Con Fall 2
Gamers congregated at South Sioux City’s Delta Conference Center over the course of the weekend, playing all types of games, from board to video to Dungeons & Dragons. Tournaments were won and lost, and plenty of energy drinks were consumed.