1. NO GUNS, NO FIREWORKS, NO WEAPONS OR FIREARMS ALLOWED (EVEN WITH A LICENSE TO CARRY OR A CONCEAL CARRY PERMIT). A City of Sioux City ordinance prohibits possession both inside city parks, and we prohibit them at this festival event.

2. No PETS except as needed for Disability purposes WITH CREDENTIALS, such as a doctor’s letter. We still recommend that you leave such pets at home anyway if at all possible.

The large crowds and heat that we frequently have at the festival are not good for your pet, who might suffer from heat stress or even get stepped on at the festival (That’s not mentioning the stuff your pet may leave behind for others to sit on). If you leave your TV set tuned to Animal Planet and plenty of animal beverages around, your pets should do fine on their own. Of course, with any adult doggie beverages, make sure that your dog is at least 3 years old (21 in dog years).

3. No COOLERS except for health needs such as diabetics conditions. All coolers and containers subject to search and all beverages and outside food may be confiscated.

Coolers simply take up too much valuable sitting space at Saturday in the Park, not to mention the negative impact it has on beverage and food sales that are needed to help make the event happen for free each year. Plus, we often end up picking up stray coolers Sunday morning. Please leave your own beverages at home.

4. SATURDAY IN THE PARK IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR LOST OR STOLEN ITEMS OR DAMAGED PROPERTY OF ANY KIND

You should turn in your any lost people and lost personal possessions at the Information Booth. Although we’re told the Info Booth has a person who is able to figure out the owner’s phone number for practically any cell phone, we cannot guarantee your lost phone (or any other item) will be returned to you. We can only guarantee that we might find one and use it to call or text your girlfriend or boyfriend.

5. ALL BAGS SUBJECT TO SEARCH

6. CLEAR BAGS REQUESTED

7. NO SMOKING IN DESIGNATED AREAS – especially in the seating areas close to the Band Shell. If we see any smoke coming from you, we will assume that you are on fire and promptly put you out!

8. PARENTS PLEASE KEEP AN EYE ON YOUR CHILDREN AS LOST CHILDREN ARE GENERALLY VERY SCARED AT AN EVENT LIKE SITP.

Please keep track of your kids. If for some reason you lose track of them, contact the Review & Information Booth for “Lost People”.

9. PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE ROSES IN THE ROSE GARDEN, ONLY ADMIRE THEM. PLEASE STAY OUT OF THE WATER FOUNTAIN, ONLY ADMIRE IT.

You should be aware that the ROSES BITE!!!

10. USE THAT BLANKET OR LOOSE IT

In an effort to make the Saturday in the Park festival a fantastic experience for as many people as we possibly can, this year we ask you to once again abide by our policy regarding tents, umbrellas and blankets/tarps. The policy is:

– No tents or awnings

– No shade umbrellas larger than a standard rain or golf umbrella

– No unoccupied or under-occupied super-sized blankets or tarps reserving space for later visitors

We intend to gather any rule-breaking items and store them for you at the Saturday in the Park Information Booth. They can be picked up when you head home for the night.

Saturday in the Park reserves the right to take and store your items and possibly lose them. Saturday in the Park also reserves the right to use discretion in the removal of items that diminish other festival guests’ enjoyment of the event.

11. NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR MERCHANDISE VENDORS ARE ALLOWED AT THE FESTIVAL PER CITY ORDINANCE

12. NO SOLICITING, ADVERTISING, OR DISTRIBUTION OF FLYERS, BUSINESS CARDS, ETC. OF ANY KIND ARE ALLOWED WITHOUT PERMISSION. THE FESTIVAL RENTS THE PARK FROM THE CITY FOR THE DAY AND HAS THE RIGHT TO PROHIBIT THIS ACTIVITY. FREE SPEECH OF COURSE IS ALLOWED AND ENCOURAGED BUT NO SOLICITING OR DISTRIBUTION OR SETTING UP OF BOOTHS ETC WITHOUT PERMISSION

13. Must be 21 to purchase beer tickets and consume beer.

Thanks for understanding,

Steve Kohl,

SITP Legal Eagle