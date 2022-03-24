Legendary bluesman Lil' Ed returning to Vangarde Arts

When calling Lil' Ed Williams' cellphone, you'll get a voice message in which the veteran bluesman gives out a welcoming "Hello!"

A fraction of a second later, the voice will ask incredulously, "Who do you wanna talk to?" before ending with a raucous laugh.

"Gotcha!" Lil' Ed's message would conclude, letting perplexed callers off the hook.

Did the legendary Chicago-based slide guitarist fool me? Yes, I already knew that "Lil' Ed" may be small in stature but he had a huge personality.

Along with his Blues Imperials, the 66-year-old Williams will be performing at 8 p.m. Thursday at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.

Hey Lil' Ed, it must be exciting for you to get back on the road after a two-year, COVID-related layoff, right?

"I can't even tell ya how much I missed entertaining people. Sure, I'd play acoustic shows around Chicago but it's not the same thing."

Bet you were able to write new music in your down time.

"Tried to, but I was also at the car wash."

Wait, I know when you got your first big break, you were known as Lil' Ed, the best buffer and waxer in Chicago. You mean, you had to go back to the car wash?

"Gotta make ends meet. Now, I have a studio at home. So, I'll be working on new music plus I'm goin going on tour again. That means I'll spend less time at the car wash and more time making music."

What's the one thing that you missed most during the pandemic?

"Interacting with people and seeing them respond to my music. I know masks were required to keep us safe. But when you're a performer, you need to see an audience's reaction to the music. I think that's what I missed the most. Hopefully, I'll be seeing more faces from now on."

