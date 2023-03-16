The legendary Doobie Brothers will bring their 50th anniversary tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on June 17.
The Doobie Brothers, who are four-time Grammy Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are back on the road with members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee for the first time in more than 25 years.
Tickets are on sale at PrimbankTix.com, TysonCenter.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today