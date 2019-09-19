Lewis Black, the master of angry rant-comedy, is slated to tickle your funny bone during his upcoming stand-up set, "The Joke's on You Tour," at the Orpheum Theatre on Sept. 21
Black didn't get into stand-up comedy until he was 40, after deciding not to continue life as a playwright. He now has 56 actor credits on IMDB and has acted in films such as "Inside Out," "Accepted" and "Man of the Year," just to name a few.
This comedian tends to lash out on political issues...nothing is safe.
The Weekender recently got to pick Black's brain. Here is how it went:
B: "This is my first interview in three months, Ari. This is my back to (expletive) school interview. It gets better all the time."
W: At what point did you decide you wanted to become a comic?
B: "I was writing plays until I was 40. People were responding more to the comedy than the playwriting. The comedy was an immediate way for me to get up and have my writing be heard. If I had continued playwriting I might have ended up in a pauper's grave. There's a lot of reasons it didn't work out. The pivotal point was when I was in Houston doing a musical production with a friend at the Alley Theatre. It was a horrible experience. We had to take money from what we were earning to bring an actor in.
"I started doing more stand-up on the side and eventually auditioned at a club. They hired me on after my 15-minute audition. They paid me the same amount of money for one week's work, a better place to stay and a car -- as much as it took to earn in three years trying to get that play up and running. Truly, that was that. I switched careers when I was 40."
W: Who were some of your biggest comedic influences?
B: "George Carlin, Lenny Bruce, Richard Pryor...everybody that I saw on Ed Sullivan. Bob Newhart, Shelley Berman, the Marx Brothers, Kurt Vonnegut...the list is kind of endless. Those were the major ones, but there were also friends in high school that were really funny."
W: You used to say that the left was dumb and the right is stupid. On that premise, what do you think of the current situation?
B: "Oh no, I said the DEMOCRATS were dumb and the REPUBLICANS were stupid. I don't believe they are left or right anymore...it's different. To accuse the Democrats of being Socialists is ludicrous. Please...give me a break. The Republicans won the election not because Hillary was going to be a Socialist, they won because she appeared to be more entitled than our present president. Stop it...I'm an adult...talk to me...BOTH sides. You can tell I've been sitting on this stuff all summer."
W: How did your generation affect the world in which we are living?
B: "I think my generation woke up for about 20 minutes, then went back to sleep. That was a good 20 minutes, and I think we pointed some things out...then we went, 'Oof, that's really hard. I've gotta take a nap.' I also didn't realize there were so many people in my generation that were still hanging onto the nonsense that the generation before us was hanging onto...trying to slow down history. 'We are going to live in the past.' Dick Cheney and I were born on different planets! When I was in my early 60s part of my set was about how my generation had (expletive) things up."
W: How has your relationship with social media and your phone changed since your special, "Old Yeller Live"?
B: "Oh, not much. My relationship with social media is just something I have to deal with. It is the nature of the beast. On Facebook I would respond to people and say, 'Yeah, you can be my friend.' So I got all these people I didn't know, and I couldn't change anything on my page. I don't really want to spend the time to figure your (expletive) thing out, Mark Zuckerberg. I use it for what I need to use it for. The toughest thing in social media is that it helps in terms of information, but it doesn't help in terms of advertising. We've used Facebook from time to time...'put an ad on the right side to tell people you're coming and quack, quack, honk honk, for an extra $300 (expletive) you!'
"The advertising is atomized. It used to be where we would do an article like we are doing now and people would read it. Now people barely pick the paper up to look at a picture unless it's an elephant scratching its nuts."
You have free articles remaining.
W: Where and when did you develop your facial/verbal tick?
B: "I didn't develop that. It just came. I just went with it...committed to what I was saying and what I was doing on stage. That followed. I discovered I was funniest when I was angry."
W: How do you channel your anger into something funny?
B: "Phew...it's not just based on anger; it's based on optimism, so that helps. I don't understand it all, but people say that I may be angry on stage, but I show a vulnerability. I'm not conscious of that...it's not like I'm Joan of Arc; I don't see that vulnerability."
W: Where do you see our society now when it comes to the cultural divide as opposed to 10 years ago?
B: "Ten years ago we were just in the transition from an industrial culture to a technological culture. We are in the middle of that now, so there are a lot of people freaking out. That's part of it. We are really entering another age. People my age, even myself, are feeling a sense of obsolescence. They are now being bombarded with stuff they never imagined they would be bombarded with. A lot of what we are hearing when it comes to this cultural divide is the sounds of dinosaurs dying. This isn't about climate change, it's about mentality change. It doesn't help that people on the other side of that divide are adamant about safe spaces and being PC."
W: What do you think about Nazis and white nationalists being emboldened and coming out of the woodwork?
B: "The fact that we have let this play out has really (expletive) rocked my world. You don't get to do it. You can go home and sit in your basement and yell all you want, (expletive)-nut. No...come on. Time passed, you had your shot and it didn't work out. Some people think they successfully elected a president, but they didn't know what they were electing. I don't believe that...nobody's that (expletive) smart. We already went through that and we said, 'no, enough is (expletive) enough.' We are a country that is completely diverse, so tough (expletive). You don't get to say, 'We get to be white,' because that wasn't the deal. Just because the first ones were, doesn't mean you get to be. Things change."
W: How do you think being born Jewish has affected your comedic creativity?
B: "I separated myself from the culture for a week. I was bar mitzvahed and all of that. It gave me the sense of being 'other.' I was shown enough holocaust footage that I think I was traumatized. That is something you can't cut out of the curriculum...they have to know about it because these 'never again' things happen nearly every five years."
W: What are your thoughts on the alleged suicide of Jeffrey Epstein?
B: "I'm not paranoid about that. I had dinner at Epstein's by accident...I was invited by another comic. Comics were going to be there just to have dinner. That townhouse he lived in was like nothing you've ever seen...money on a different level. This was around five to seven years ago. I went because I knew there would be really good wine; I didn't know who Epstein was at the time. He just seemed odd, and the whole thing seemed strange; there were young women there, but I'd be hard-pressed to know if they were underage or not. There was an older woman there that I thought was his girlfriend. It wasn't until later on, six months later, that I looked up that guy and realized something wasn't right.
I've got friends who think he was killed, but who knows? It's just creepy. I was buying some clothes for the upcoming tour and a guy came in whose brother was the warden at the prison where Epstein died. The brother believed Epstein killed himself. There are bigger things than him. He is just a distraction."
W: What is your prediction for the 2020 election?
B: "I think we go to bed and none of us wake up."
W: What can Sioux City be expecting from your upcoming show?
B: "The same kind of upbeat, happy Christian comedy that has made my career. People will go out whistling a tune. Many of them will be able to visualize things and they will happen. Whatever you visualize within the next few days will occur. All of your wishes and dreams will be fulfilled. Generally the next day after a show there is a rainbow, even if there hasn't been a storm. That's the kind of joyous time we will be having.
"I think what I hopefully am is a respite since you had to spend the whole summer with 2,500 candidates, which I don't think is right. I think your state at this point should have just told people not to come. It's summer...not time to listen to these people babble. It's summer vacation, you (expletives), get out of our face. It's time for BBQ."