Little Red Hen Theatre announces new season of live performances

WAKEFIELD, Neb. -- Following a year of offering only virtual programming, the Little Red Hen Theatre is moving forward with a season of live performances at 316 Main St., Wakefield, Neb.

From April 15 - 18, the satirical "PUFFS" will be a show that will entertain any wizard and muggle wannabe. Performed July 15 - 18, "Shrek the Musical" will bring all of the beloved characters from the animated film while adapting them to the stage.

On Nov. 5, the Little Red Hen Theatre will be the site for a special concert featuring Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal. Hoyer is best known for being a contestant on the 2017 season of NBC's "The Voice."

Exploding onto the stage from Dec. 9 - 11, "A Very Die-Hard Christmas" features an irreverent take on the movie action flick.

In addition, the Little Red Hen Theatre will have other live events and educational offerings in a safe and responsible manner, according to managing director T. Adam Goos.

This includes reducing seating capacity and adding additional performances, requiring audiences to wear masks, instituting a strict sanitation protocol for the theater and relying upon technology to provide additional access for patrons.