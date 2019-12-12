10 local artists collaborate in new Ho-Chunk Centre gallery

We all know that the designator of the Sioux Gateway Airport is SUX, but why did Thompson decide to name her gallery Art SUX Gallery? Doesn't that give a negative connotation to the art? Does it mean the art sucks? No way in hell! The art in this gallery is amazing.

"I've always loved that SUX code for the airport," said Thompson. "I loved when (George) Lindblade came up with the cups. I bought the cup, the T-shirts and the hats that said 'SUX.' I thought it was a tongue-in-cheek way to laugh at ourselves. What else are we going to do? Be mad? I don't know where Art SUX came from, but I put it on my license plate before we started this gallery. That's our personality here. A mix of the fine and the fun."

Three of the artists, Richard, McTaggert and Knealing, will have a spot at both Gallery 103 and Art SUX Gallery. According to Richard, it has to do with having more space to put his art.

"I needed more room because I have larger pieces I wanted to show," said Richard. "103 is a great place, but unfortunately it is pretty small with 18 artists. The great thing about that gallery is that you can see it when you are walking through the lobby of the Ho-Chunk Centre. Something that is even better about Art SUX Gallery is that you can see it when you are on the street (Fourth Street). I'm double dipping here. It's great!"