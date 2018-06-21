There is no way Jennifer Carley will ever get her Harry Potter fan credentials taken away. To date, she has read J.K Rowling’s seven-book series a total of five times. Maybe six.
We will forgive Carley for not knowing the exact number of times she scoured those 3,407 pages’ worth of wizardly adventures. Her most recent read-thru was two months ago, concluding the series once again. But wouldn’t it be easier to just watch the movies? Oddly enough, Carley has yet to watch the entire film franchise of “Harry Potter” films.
She only just started watching the movies in anticipation for ACME Comics & Collectibles’ first ACME Potter-Fest, a celebration of the fandom surrounding the Wizarding World created by Rowling more than 20 years ago. ACME owners Fran and Kevin McGarry wanted Carley to portray a particular character while volunteering at ACME Potter-Fest. The movies served as a reference point.
“I’ve been watching the movies for the first time,” she said. “When they first came out, I kind of saw them here and there, but not all of them. So I’ve been trying to catch up on those. I’m on number three [“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”] right now! It was Professor McGonagall that they wanted me to be so I’m trying to get in character for that. I have the witch hat and a Gryffindor scarf so I will be donning those.”
Can Carley really call herself a Potterhead if she hasn’t watched the films front to back? We suppose so. Plus, Carley said she’s always been more of a bookworm, considering herself a “reader first.” While she does occasionally pick apart the movie adaptations, Carley still enjoys the live action portrayals of one of her favorite literary characters.
“I know some people are like ‘Well that’s not the same’ or ‘I don’t like it because it’s not like the book,’” she said. “I like to just go with the whimsy. I live in the movies when I’m watching them.”
Although she wants to appear like McGonagall at ACME Potter-Fest, Carley will be taking on the role of a Garrick Ollivander, selling wands to visitors and fellow fans of Harry Potter. Carley said she’s excited to help ACME, but she’s even more eager to see the Quidditch games being held outside the store.
Does that mean Siouxland Potterheads will be flying on brooms above the Sioux City comic book store? Not quite. A release for ACME Potter-Fest defines the real-life version of the wizarding game as “a mixed gender contact sport with a unique mix of elements from rugby, dodgeball and tag.”
“It will be fun to see everyone dressed up, too,” said Carley. Visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite Harry Potter costumes or house colors. (For those who need a reminder: Gryffindor sports scarlet and gold; Ravenclaw wears blue and bronze; Slytherin dons green and silver; and Hufflepuff prefers yellow and black.)
In 1998, Rowling’s debut novel, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” was released onto American bookshelves, the copies of which would find their way into the hands children who fell in love with literary world of witchcraft and wizardry. Carley found herself clinging onto the well-developed relationships between characters.
“What drew me to Harry Potter was the magic,” she said. “I was always a [J.R.R.] Tolkien fan. When I was little, I used to make my own magic wands and ‘cast spells’ and stuff to get things that I wanted or to diss people that I didn’t like or something. I like that kind of mystical stuff.”
A wonder for mysticism she now shares with her son, Phoenix Medina, who she is currently reading the first book with. He, too, is just as excited for ACME Potter-Fest. There he can indulge in wizardly treats like Chocolate Frogs, Jelly Slugs and Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans and also take part in an exciting game of Quidditch while casting spells using a wand handmade by his very own mother.
Carley motioned a swish-and-flick toward her boy. “Wingardium Levioso! And then you can make them fly up into the air.”
Medina cocked his head slightly, thinking to himself for a second before correcting his mother. “Wingardium Leviosa!”
“Oh! Yup. I said it wrong. Leviosa. Thank you! See? He’s got the spells down better than I do!”