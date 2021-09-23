Marto chef previews new fall menu that is full of comfort food faves

To change or not to change.
This is always a challenge for Nick Goodwin, executive chef at Marto Brewing Company, who will soon be adding Autumnal favorites to his menu as the temps cool.
"People don't want our menu to change too drastically but they also want to try some new stuff," he said, inside the dining room of the 930 Fourth St. taproom and eatery. "You learn to strike a careful balance between the traditional and the seasonal."
Such attention to detail is, perhaps, why Marto continues to rank high on the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Awards as well as for Siouxland's top 50 Restaurants.
So, what can diners expect on Marto's menu in the coming months? According to Goodwin, comfort food and plenty of it.
"We tend to be more active in the warmer months and eat lighter fare," he explained. "In the fall, things slow down a bit and we can take a little extra time to indulge ourselves."
To that end, Marto will soon be adding a burger that has bacon inside of a beef patty as well as on top. If that wasn't enough meat, let's drape some pulled pork for a bit of protein overload.
"We've taste-tested our 'Barnyard' as a special a few times and it has done really well," Goodwin said of the oversized burger that featured ground bacon in ground beef, Applewood bacon, pulled pork slow-cooked in a BBQ sauce and a slab of cheddar in a bun. "I think the pulled pork and our house-made sweet and spicy BBQ sauce makes it special."
Just as comforting is Goodwin's upscale take on a chicken pot pie (a creamy Chicken Veloute, roasted celery, carrots, red peppers, onions topped with house-made biscuit dough) as well as the intriguingly-named Lamb Pops.
"I've done a variation on lamb pops in the past," he explained. "At Marto, we'll be using woodfired Colorado lamb, a parsnip puree, arugula, Calabrese peppers and a cherry IPA gastrique."
Yes, you read that right. Many of Goodwin's recipes utilized beers, pale ales and IPAs that are brewed at Marto.
"A beer can add just the right amount of flavor," he said. "It's very versatile."
Speaking of versatility, nothing can beat a good pasta. Goodwin will soon be adding a Steak Diablo Pasta to Marto's menu.
Made with sirloin steak, burrata cheese, jalapenos, caramelized onions, pecorino Romano, this pasta will be spicy and delicious.
For diners looking for healthier options, Goodwin recommended the Blood Orange Cedar Salmon Salad (salmon, baby greens arugula, red onion, goat cheese, candied walnuts and a blood orange vinaigrette) and a Chopped Autumn Salad (Romaine lettuce, arugula, toasted almonds, goat cheese, dried cherries and an apple cider vinaigrette).
People desiring creative fusion foods may enjoy Marto's Korean Short Rib Tacos (braised short ribs, kimchi, cilantro and carrots inside of corn tortillas) or the Crab Fondue (jumbo lump Maryland blue crab, Boursin cheese and pecorino Romano, served with toasted naan).
However, Goodwin said nothing can top the giant Bavarian Pretzel, which remains Marto's top seller, season after season.
"That's one thing we can never take off of our menu," he said. "It is just too perfect. What goes better with beer than pretzels."
Indeed, a large part of Goodwin's job is looking for foods that pair well with beer.
"Luckily, plenty of things pair well with a nice cold beer," he reasoned.
After all, even as temps turns chilly, there will always be room for beer.