Marto chef previews new fall menu that is full of comfort food faves

To change or not to change.

This is always a challenge for Nick Goodwin, executive chef at Marto Brewing Company, who will soon be adding Autumnal favorites to his menu as the temps cool.

"People don't want our menu to change too drastically but they also want to try some new stuff," he said, inside the dining room of the 930 Fourth St. taproom and eatery. "You learn to strike a careful balance between the traditional and the seasonal."

Such attention to detail is, perhaps, why Marto continues to rank high on the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Awards as well as for Siouxland's top 50 Restaurants.

So, what can diners expect on Marto's menu in the coming months? According to Goodwin, comfort food and plenty of it.

"We tend to be more active in the warmer months and eat lighter fare," he explained. "In the fall, things slow down a bit and we can take a little extra time to indulge ourselves."

To that end, Marto will soon be adding a burger that has bacon inside of a beef patty as well as on top. If that wasn't enough meat, let's drape some pulled pork for a bit of protein overload.