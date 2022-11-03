'Menopause the Musical' rescheduling for 2023 engagement

"Menopause The Musical," originally scheduled for Nov. 13 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., has been rescheduled for March 4, 2023.
All tickets for the original performance will be honored for the rescheduled date. All patrons should hold onto their tickets for no date and time as no further action is needed. If you are unable to attend the new date, refunds will be available until Nov. 18.
For ticket inquiries, contact the Orpheum Theatre box office at 712-279-4850.
