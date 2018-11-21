Deck the Elk with booze and Santas, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la; ‘tis the season for a Miracle pop-up bar, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la.
That’s right, folks! The Diving Elk has been selected by Miracle to host a Christmas-themed pop-up bar event through the holiday season.
Miracle is a tradition that started in 2014 at Mace, a bar in New York City’s East Village. With over-the-top Christmas decorations and fancy holiday-themed cocktails, the event was so popular that creator Greg Boehm decided to make it annual. Since the first year at the original location, Miracle has expanded to 90 locations across the globe, and The Diving Elk was chosen to be one of them.
Diving Elk owner, C.J. Perera, and bartenders Katie Meyer and Austin Foster have been working hard setting up the event and are extremely excited for people to see the fully decked-out bar when Miracle on Fourth Street opens on Black Friday.
“It is something that is usually exclusive to pretty large markets,” said Foster. “We’re pretty lucky at the Elk because we got the invitation as a write in from a bar (Dante) in New York, so that’s kind of what got the ball rolling for us. I think we are probably the smallest market that is doing this, so for us to bring this to Sioux City is kind of a big deal. Here at the Elk we generally run a very mature cocktail program, so for us to be able to take that game and push it further is a pretty cool thing.”
If you don’t make it down on Black Friday, don’t worry because you will have plenty of time to enjoy the festivities. However, with ten holiday-themed cocktails and two special shots you will probably want to stop in multiple times to try all the amazing drinks on the menu.
“We will be doing this from Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve with a party happening on the last day,” said Meyer. “We will also be hosting a kick-off party on Black Friday.”
Just what does it take for the Diving Elk to put on an event like this?
“A lot of hard work,” said Meyer.
“It’s an incredibly ambitious cocktail program to pull off,” said Foster. “It’s usually reserved for bars that perform at a pretty high level. It is a significant amount of work to prep. We also have to bring in a lot of product that really doesn’t have any province here. It’s going to bring in new tastes and flavors to the area. We’ve been kind of moving in that direction with the cocktail program as is, so this felt like the next logical step.”
“Not just on the cocktail side of things, which is a considerable effort,” said Perera. “The decorating and the atmosphere we are going to build will feel like Clark Griswold threw up.”
“It’s National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation meets A Christmas Story,” said Meyer.
What kinds of drinks can you expect at Miracle on Fourth Street? Fancy ones that will step up your drinking style.
“We’ll be replacing our menu of classic cocktails with the festive Miracle menu,” said Meyer.
“That’s not to say you won’t be able to get every one of our great drinks, but what we are doing here will be exactly identical to the Miracle events elsewhere,” said Foster. “You’ll be able to get the exact drinks you’d get if you went to Miracle in New York, Chicago, Miami or San Francisco. It’s going to be the exact same menu, the exact same drinks and the exact same build.
“The thing that’s great about doing it here in Sioux City is you won’t be paying New York or Miami prices. A lot of the bars that have been chosen to host Miracle are next-level bars that have won awards on the national and global scale. This further ties us into that community. The reason we are doing this and bringing it to town is we get an opportunity to share the style of drinking you get in larger markets. There’s no reason the folks in Siouxland can’t drink as well as those guys.”
Will the decorations be available for purchase to festively liven up people’s homes for Christmas?
“The decorations will just be for display, but all the glassware will be for sale,” said Perera. “We’ll be doing retail on all the ceramic mugs, shot glasses, egg nog mugs, etc.”
Many of the decorations are provided by Miracle and Cocktail Kingdom and the lighting in the Elk will be done by Sioux City’s own Christmas Creations.
“We are also working locally and in our own garages, looking for the old decorations our parents and grandparents used to have,” said Meyer.
There is no admission price to attend the event, so the public is welcome to come enjoy delicious food (from the recently updated menu) and decked-out holiday drinks, the kitschy Christmas decorations and plenty of holiday cheer.
“Even if you’re not into cocktails, you should come just for the atmosphere,” said Perera. “It’s going to be pretty damn neat. My favorite decoration is a five-foot twerking Santa.”
“I can’t emphasize enough that we really want people to come out and have a great experience,” said Foster. “It’s a lot of hard work.”
“It’s going to be a lot of fun with some great drinking,” said Meyer. “As it approaches, we are getting more and more excited.”