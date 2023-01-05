 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLK Birthday Celebration set for Jan. 16

Sandra Pearson at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration

MLK Choir director Sandra Pearson 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Morningside University President Dr. Albert Mosley will be the keynote speaker at Sioux City's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration.

The event, which is sponsored by Sioux City's NAACP and opened to the public, will be held  Jan. 16 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4600 Hamilton Blvd.

Sioux City Community School District high school students will be represented in a MLK essay writing contest while School Board member Monique Scarlett will speak to this year's theme of "This is the power ... our collective voice."

Longtime civil rights advocate Richard Hayes will give King's famous "Mountain Top" speech and the MLK Community Choir -- under the direction of Sandra Pearson -- will provide the music. 

