LOCAL THEATERS
Promenade 14
924 Fourth St., 712-277-8300
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 10:30 11:00 11:30 1:20 2:10 4:05 4:44 6:30 7:15 7:35 9:0 9:45 10:05
Barbie 10:15 10:45 1:00 1:30 3:34 4:10 6:40 7:00 9:20
Meg 2: The Trench 10:20 10:50 1:00 1:40 3:50 4:20 6:40 7:10 9:25 9:55
Haunted Mansion 10:35 1:20 4:05 6:10 9:40
Talk to Me 11:30 1:55 4:50 7:30 9:55
Oppenheimer 10:00 11:45 2:00 4:00 6:00 7:50 9:50
Sound of Freedom 10:05 1:05 4:05 7:05 10:00
AMC Southern Hills 12
4400 Sergeant Road, 712-276-3062
Barbie 9:15 10:00 12:45 1:45 3:30 4:20 6:15 7:15
Oppenheimer 11:00 12:00 2:45 3:45 6:30 7:30
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 1:30 3:00 4:00 5:30 6:30 8:00
Meg 2: The Trench 1:30 2:30 4:15 5:15 7:00 8:00
Haunted Mansion 3:45 6:45
The Last Voyage of Demeter 5:00 7:45
Royal 3 Cinema
33 Central Ave SW., Le Mars, IA, 712-564-1778
Haunted Mansion 7:00
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7:10
Meg 2: The Trench 7:20
Pioneer 3 Theater
110 S. 11th St., Nebraska City, NE
402-873-6487
Barbie 7:15 9:55
Main Street 7
866 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE
402-727-8986
See website for showtimes
Majestic Theatre
310 Main St., Wayne, NE
402-833-1833
See website for showtimes
Coyote Twin
10 E Main St., Vermillion, SD
605-624-3331
See website for showtimes
Holland Plaza Theater
717 Eighth St. SE Orange City, IA
712-737-8866
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7:30
Haunted Mansion 7:15
Barbie 7:05
Oppenheimer 7:00
Main St. 3
401 Ninth St., Sheldon, IA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7:30
Haunted Mansion 7:15
Barbie 7:05