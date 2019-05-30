At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Starring: Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe
Story: The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Rocketman
Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Stephen Graham
Story: A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Ma
Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller
Story: A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Aladdin
Starring: Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Billy Magnussen
Story: A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.
Rated: PG
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Booksmart
Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein
Story: On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Brightburn
Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman, Jennifer Holland
Story: What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Tomorrow Man
Starring: John Lithgow, Blythe Danner, Derek Cecil, Katie Aselton
Story: Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. In a small. These two people will try to find love.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Funny Story
Starring: Matthew Glave, Emily Bett Rickards, Jana Winternitz, Nikki Limo
Story: A tragic comedy about a well-intentioned father who inadvertently wreaks havoc on the life of his estranged daughter.
Rated: No rating currently available
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon, Jerome Flynn, Ian McShane
Story: Super-assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head - he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.
Rated: R
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
The Sun Is Also a Star
Starring: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Faith Logan, Gbenga Akinnagbe
Story: A teenager finds love at a difficult time in her family's life.
Rated: PG-13
Verdict: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender