At the movies: What you're talking about

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Starring: Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Ken Watanabe

Story: The crypto-zoological agency Monarch faces off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah.

Rated: PG-13

Rocketman

Starring: Taron Egerton, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Stephen Graham

Story: A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years.

Rated: R

Ma

Starring: Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers, Juliette Lewis, McKaley Miller

Story: A lonely woman befriends a group of teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn't get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host.

Rated: R

Aladdin

Starring: Naomi Scott, Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Billy Magnussen

Story: A kindhearted street urchin and a power-hungry Grand Vizier vie for a magic lamp that has the power to make their deepest wishes come true.

Rated: PG

Booksmart

Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Skyler Gisondo, Beanie Feldstein

Story: On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

Rated: R

Brightburn

Starring: Elizabeth Banks, Jackson A. Dunn, David Denman, Jennifer Holland

Story: What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister?

Rated: R

The Tomorrow Man

Starring: John Lithgow, Blythe Danner, Derek Cecil, Katie Aselton

Story: Ed Hemsler spends his life preparing for a disaster that may never come. Ronnie Meisner spends her life shopping for things she may never use. In a small. These two people will try to find love.

Rated: PG-13

Funny Story

Starring: Matthew Glave, Emily Bett Rickards, Jana Winternitz, Nikki Limo

Story: A tragic comedy about a well-intentioned father who inadvertently wreaks havoc on the life of his estranged daughter.

Rated: No rating currently available

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Asia Kate Dillon, Jerome Flynn, Ian McShane

Story: Super-assassin John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin's guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head - he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

Rated: R

The Sun Is Also a Star

Starring: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Faith Logan, Gbenga Akinnagbe

Story: A teenager finds love at a difficult time in her family's life.

Rated: PG-13

