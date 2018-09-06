Subscribe for 33¢ / day

At the movies: What you're talking about

We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:

The Nun

Starring: Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet

Story: A priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

Rated: R

Peppermint

Starring: Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr., John Ortiz

Story: Peppermint is a revenge story centering on a young mother who finds herself with nothing to lose, and is now going to take from her enemies the very life they stole from her.

Rated: R

God Bless the Broken Road

Starring: Lindsay Pulsipher, Jordin Sparks, LaDainian Tomlinson

Story: While grieving the loss of her husband, a financially struggling widow meets a race car driver.

Rated: PG

Kin

Starring: Carrie Coon, James Franco, Zoë Kravitz

Story: Chased by a vengeful criminal, the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con and his adopted teenage brother are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.

Rated: PG-13

Operation Finale

Starring: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz

Story: A team of secret agents set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust.

The Little Stranger

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Josh Dylan, Charlotte Rampling

Story: After a doctor is called to visit a crumbling manor, strange things begin to occur.

Rated: R

The Happytime Murders

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks, Maya Rudolph, Leslie David Baker

Story: When the puppet cast of an '80s children's TV show begin to get murdered one by one, a disgraced LAPD detective-turned-private eye puppet takes on the case.

Rated: R

A.X.L.

Starring: Thomas Jane, Becky G, Alex Neustaedter, Ted McGinley

Story: A.X.L. is a top-secret, robotic dog who develops a special friendship with Miles and will go to any length to protect his new companion.

Rated: PG

Papillon

Starring: Rami Malek, Charlie Hunnam, Tommy Flanagan, Eve Hewson

Story: A prisoner detained on a remote island plots his escape in this second adaptation of the novels by Henri Charrière.

Rated: R

Alpha

Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Natassia Malthe, Leonor Varela, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson

Story: An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age, ALPHA tells a fascinating, visually stunning story that shines a light on the origins of man's best friend.

Rated: PG-13

