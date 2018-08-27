At the movies: What you're talking about
Kin
Starring: Carrie Coon, James Franco, Zoë Kravitz
Story: Chased by a vengeful criminal, the feds and a gang of otherworldly soldiers, a recently released ex-con and his adopted teenage brother are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.
Rated: PG-13
Operation Finale
Starring: Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Mélanie Laurent, Lior Raz
Story: A team of secret agents set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust.
The Little Stranger
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Ruth Wilson, Josh Dylan, Charlotte Rampling
Story: After a doctor is called to visit a crumbling manor, strange things begin to occur.
Rated: R
The Happytime Murders
Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks, Maya Rudolph, Leslie David Baker
Story: When the puppet cast of an '80s children's TV show begin to get murdered one by one, a disgraced LAPD detective-turned-private eye puppet takes on the case.
Rated: R
A.X.L.
Starring: Thomas Jane, Becky G, Alex Neustaedter, Ted McGinley
Story: A.X.L. is a top-secret, robotic dog who develops a special friendship with Miles and will go to any length to protect his new companion.
Rated: PG
Papillon
Starring: Rami Malek, Charlie Hunnam, Tommy Flanagan, Eve Hewson
Story: A prisoner detained on a remote island plots his escape in this second adaptation of the novels by Henri Charrière.
Rated: R
Alpha
Starring: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Natassia Malthe, Leonor Varela, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson
Story: An epic adventure set in the last Ice Age, ALPHA tells a fascinating, visually stunning story that shines a light on the origins of man's best friend.
Rated: PG-13
Mile 22
Starring: Lauren Cohan, Mark Wahlberg, Ronda Rousey, Peter Berg
Story: An elite American intelligence officer, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the country.
Rated: R
Crazy Rich Asians
Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Gemma Chan
Story: This contemporary romantic comedy, based on a global bestseller, follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family.
Rated: PG-13
BlacKkKlansman
Starring: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, Alec Baldwin
Story: Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer from Colorado, successfully managed to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan and became the head of the local chapter.
Rated: R
