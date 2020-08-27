At the movies: What you're talking about
We want to know what you think about the movies. You can Tweet us your reviews @scweekender or share them on Facebook, facebook.com/siouxcityweekender. We'll pick the best comments on Monday before the next Weekender. Here are this week's movies:
UNHINGED
STARRING: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorious
STORY: After a confrontation with an unstable man at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage.
RATED: R
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS
STARRING: Charlie Plummer, Taylor RusselL
STORY: Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition.
RATED: PG-13
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
THE NEW MUTANTS
STARRING: Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton
STORY: Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
TENET
STARRING: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki
STORY: Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC
STARRING: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Kristen Schaal
STORY: Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.
RATING: PG-13
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD
STARRING: Dev Patel, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton
STORY: A modern take on Charles Dickens's classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.
RATING: PG
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
JURASSIC PARK
STARRING: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum
STORY: A pragmatic paleontologist visiting an almost complete theme park is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power failure causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.
RATING: PG-13
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
INCEPTION
STARRING: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page
STORY: A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a CEO.
RATING: PG-13
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
ROCKY
STARRING: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young
STORY: A small-time boxer gets a supremely rare chance to fight a heavy-weight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.
RATING: PG
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
ROCKY II
STARRING: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young
STORY: Rocky struggles in family life after his bout with Apollo Creed, while the embarrassed champ insistently goads him to accept a challenge for a rematch.
RATING: PG
VERDICT: Your movie review could go here. Tweet us @scweekender
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!