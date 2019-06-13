{{featured_button_text}}

At the movies: What you're talking about

Men in Black: International

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson

Story: The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.

Rated: PG-13

Shaft

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Avan Jogia, Regina Hall

Story: John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death.

Rated: R

The Dead Don't Die

Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Alyssa Maria App, Carl Arcilesi

Story: The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.

Rated: R

American Woman

Starring: Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Sienna Miller, Amy Madigan

Story: A woman raises her young grandson after her daughter goes missing.

Rated: R

Being Frank

Starring: Jim Gaffigan, Samantha Mathis, Danielle Campbell, Anna Gunn, Logan Miller

Story: A normal father's family life is turned upside down when his son discovers he has another family.

Rated: No rating available.

Hampstead

Starring: Diane Keaton, Hugh Skinner, Brendan Gleeson, James Norton

Story: An American widow finds unexpected love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home.

Rated: PG-13

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Starring: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet

Story: Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.

Rated: PG

Dark Phoenix

Starring: Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain

Story: Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.

Rated: PG-13

Late Night

Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy

Story: A late-night talk show host suspects that she may soon be losing her long-running show.

Rated: R

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Starring: Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold

Story: A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind.

Rated: R

