At the movies: What you're talking about
Men in Black: International
Starring: Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Thompson
Story: The Men in Black have always protected the Earth from the scum of the universe. In this new adventure, they tackle their biggest threat to date: a mole in the Men in Black organization.
Rated: PG-13
Shaft
Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Avan Jogia, Regina Hall
Story: John Shaft Jr., a cyber security expert with a degree from MIT, enlists his family's help to uncover the truth behind his best friend's untimely death.
Rated: R
The Dead Don't Die
Starring: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Alyssa Maria App, Carl Arcilesi
Story: The peaceful town of Centerville finds itself battling a zombie horde as the dead start rising from their graves.
Rated: R
American Woman
Starring: Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Sienna Miller, Amy Madigan
Story: A woman raises her young grandson after her daughter goes missing.
Rated: R
Being Frank
Starring: Jim Gaffigan, Samantha Mathis, Danielle Campbell, Anna Gunn, Logan Miller
Story: A normal father's family life is turned upside down when his son discovers he has another family.
Rated: No rating available.
Hampstead
Starring: Diane Keaton, Hugh Skinner, Brendan Gleeson, James Norton
Story: An American widow finds unexpected love with a man living wild on Hampstead Heath when they take on the developers who want to destroy his home.
Rated: PG-13
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Starring: Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Eric Stonestreet
Story: Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.
Rated: PG
Dark Phoenix
Starring: Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain
Story: Jean Grey begins to develop incredible powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix. Now the X-Men will have to decide if the life of a team member is worth more than all the people living in the world.
Rated: PG-13
Late Night
Starring: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling, John Lithgow, Hugh Dancy
Story: A late-night talk show host suspects that she may soon be losing her long-running show.
Rated: R
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Starring: Jimmie Fails, Jonathan Majors, Danny Glover, Tichina Arnold
Story: A young man searches for home in the changing city that seems to have left him behind.
Rated: R
