At the movies: What you're talking about
Stuber
Starring: Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Betty Gilpin, Natalie Morales
Story: A detective recruits his Uber driver into an unexpected night of adventure.
Rated: R
Crawl
Starring: Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper, Ross Anderson, Anson Boon
Story: A young woman, while attempting to save her father during a Category 5 hurricane, finds herself trapped in a flooding house and must fight for her life against alligators.
Rated: R
The Farewell
Starring: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Gil Perez-Abraham
Story: A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies.
Rated: PG
The Art of Self-Defense
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, Imogen Poots, Steve Terada
Story: A man is attacked at random on the street. He enlists at a local dojo, led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei, in an effort to learn how to defend himself.
Rated: R
Sword of Trust
Starring: Marc Maron, Jon Bass, Michaela Watkins, Jillian Bell
Story: Cynthia and Mary show up to collect Cynthia's inheritance from her deceased grandfather, but the only item she receives is an antique sword that was believed by her grandfather to be proof that the South won the Civil War.
Rated: R
Trespassers
Starring: Angela Trimbur, Zach Avery, Janel Parrish, Jonathan Howard
Story: Two dysfunctional couples rent a modern luxury desert home for the weekend hoping to sort out their messed-up lives. Just as they are about to settle in for a fun night, a neighbour turns up at their front door saying she has car trouble. And that's when the murderous trouble really starts.
Rated: N/A
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Starring: Zendaya, Angourie Rice, Tom Holland, Jon Favreau
Story: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.
Rated: PG-13
Midsommar
Starring: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgren
Story: A couple travels to Sweden to visit a rural hometown's fabled mid-summer festival. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.
Rated: R
Phil
Starring: Greg Kinnear, Eoin Bates, April Cameron, Megan Charpentier
Story: A depressed dentist in mid life crisis tries to learn why one of his happiest patients suddenly commits suicide, and a dark comedic adventure ensues.
Rated: R
Annabelle Comes Home
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Mckenna Grace, Patrick Wilson, Madison Iseman
Story: Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her "safely" behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest's holy blessing.
Rated: R
