Film festival to highlight inspirational and historic short subjects

A movie doesn’t have to include sex and violence to be entertaining.

That’s why Tom Schoening founded the Siouxland Inspirational & Historical Short Film Festival more than three years ago.

“I’ve always loved movies,” the former newspaper editor and retired truck dealership marketing director said. “But I liked movies that made you feel good afterwards.”

Because of that, the goal of the the film festival was to feature positive, uplifting and thought-provoking short subject movies from directors from around the world.

This year’s Siouxland Inspirational & Historical Short Film Festival will screen nine professional or student films at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

According to Schoening, the films, which run from three to 15 minutes in length, come as far away as Australia and Japan.

But he said this year’s crop will include everything from historical to true-life stories to music videos.

“The historical category is new this year,” Schoening explained. “I’m also adding a religious film category that will be specific for films that I show to church groups.”

Indeed, Schoening wants the film festival to offer an alternative to Hollywood sex, violence, immorality that he said permeates much of the movie industry.

“We offer positive films with highly moral characters and clean language,” he explained. “Then, the audience can vote for their favorite movies.”

Going through a list of this year’s entries, Schoening said there is something for everybody.

Or maybe not?

“Our film festival is taking place the day before Halloween,” Schoening said. “Let’s just say our film festival is perfect for people who don’t like horror movies.”