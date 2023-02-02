"Between the Lines," a soon-to-be-released feature film, details a young woman's quest for a new life while caring for her mom, who is suffering from a traumatic brain injury, and enduring emotional abuse from her cruel grandmother.

But if you're really looking between the lines, each woman in this three-generational drama reflects a different aspect of filmmaker Shelby Hagerdon's personality.

Or at the very least, they are characters that the first-time feature film director can picture sharing a mocha latte with on a cold Midwestern night.

"As a screenwriter and a director, I've always been drawn to women with complicated lives," Hagerdon explained. "People may want you to make movies about zombies but I think there is an audience for movies about people."

Filmed in Sioux Falls, S.D., and cast with actors from the Midwest and Los Angeles, "Between the Lines" will have its world premiere at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Majestic Theatre, 310 Main St., in Wayne, Neb., which is near Wayne State College (WSC), where Hagerdon earned her bachelor of fine arts degree in film production and history in 2021.

"After graduating from Wayne State, I was accepted into Emerson College (of Boston) for their film and television writing master's program," she said. "As a part of the program, I needed to produced a full-length screenplay."

That was where "Between the Lines" was born.

Not only did Hagerdon write and produce the movie, she also designed the costumes. She shared directing credits with Michael White, who is an associate professor at WSC.

"I handled the technical side of things while Shelby worked exclusively with the actors," White said. "This was very much Shelby's baby."

Still, the two are frequent collaborators.

Hagerdon was a producer for 2021's "A Date with Lily" and 2022's "The Queen of Pandora's Box," which were movies White wrote and directed.

Previously, White served as the executive director for 2020's "Sigmund and Dora," a short film that Hagerdon had made as a WSC student.

It was a movie based on Ida Bauer, who was the subject of Sigmund Freud's famous case study on "female hysteria." Hagerdon said people were initially surprised by the topic.

"Everyone thought Freud should be the focus because he was the person with a household name," she said. "Instead, I knew Ida (called 'Dora' in Freud's study) needed to have the dominant role."

White said such differences are common in the way that male and female filmmakers approach their work.

"Men tend to tackle a scene in a very physical way while women will handle the same scene in an intellectual or emotional way," he noted.

While Hagerdon doesn't disagree with White, she said the issue is more complicated than that.

"My scripts tend to feature the female voice," Hagerdon said. "But I write for what I perceive as being my audience, which includes both men and women."

Something that Hagerdon and White wholeheartedly agree upon is a mutual love of New York-based filmmakers like Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig.

"Dialogue is key to New York filmmakers," White, who has also written novels, explained. "You can tell a lot about a character by the way he talks."

Stylistically, both White and Hagerdon cite French New Wave directors as influences.

"I love (director Celine Sciamma's 2008's) 'Water Lillies' and consider (director) Agnes Varda (1962's 'Cleo from 5 to 7') as my hero," Hagerdon said.

Which is heady stuff for a girl who grew up on a farm near Smithland, Iowa.

According to White, Hagerdon is an artist as well as a filmmaker.

"Shelby will, literally, storyboard every scene before it is filmed," he said. "Shelby's eye is that exacting."

The need to illustrate a scene may also come from Hagerdon's animation background. She is the animation director for the Columbus, Ohio-based creative video agency Made by Things.

Mostly, Hagerdon sees herself as a writer, creating characters she'd like to see in real-life.

"When a writer writes a screenplay, her relationship with characters remain even after the movie is over," she said. "Sometimes, you'll stop and think what will this character do in a completely different scenario."

White said that is very common when authors form a bond with their own creations.

So, how will audiences feel about the characters Hagerdon created in "Between the Lines"?

"Hopefully, things are never as black or white as they appear," she said. "Even though, the family members in the movie are dysfunctional, they still need each other. The grandmother may do terrible things but she does it out of love."