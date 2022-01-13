Flicks that make you feel good

The first time the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival was held -- in March 2020 -- it beat the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown by a matter of days.

The second time it was held -- in June 2021 -- the film fest was cut short due to precipitation.

"Leave it to our luck that our festival coincided with the only rainy day of the summer," event organizer Tom Schoening said with a sigh.

So, what is the over-under for this year's feel-good film fest?

Schoening, a former journalist, retired marketing guru and lifelong film fanatic, is keeping positive thoughts.

"I'm sure we'll be fine," he said of the event, taking place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road. "People can see some terrific short films and, even, pick up some refreshments afterwards."

Inspired by similar film fests, Schoening founded the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival to showcase positive, uplifting, thought-provoking movies from around the world.

"I love movies and have always known there was an appetite for feel-good films," he said.

While the nine films selected for the festival may not necessarily be heartwarming, they do stress positivity.

This year's entries include:

"Bird Song" -- a three-minute animated short about a retired educator teaching a song to birds.

"Faleminder" -- a historical drama about a mapmaker helping diplomats draw borders in Albania during the early part of the 20th century.

"Heart Sounds -- a wildlife documentary featuring the strong familial bond among penguins.

"Trafficed" -- a true crime story revolving around a young girl caught in a human trafficking web.

"It's Not a Burger" -- a lighthearted look, debating whether or not a burger is also a sandwich.

"A Tattoo for Christmas" -- where a mom reveals a family secret to her punk daughter.

"Let the Children Come" -- a video featuring music of the Netherlands.

"Eraser" -- an anti-bullying drama from Japan.

That is in addition to Schoening's own entry.

"My film is called 'A Religious Cemetery Walk' and it revolves around Mater Dei Parish actors portraying saints and martyrs during a cemetery walk on Halloween," he explained.

And if a person doesn't like one film, don't worry about it.

"The films can be as short as three minutes long and as long as 15 minutes long," Schoening said. "So, nobody's investing too much time in any movie."

That's the advantage of new moviemaking technology.

"Back in the day, equipment was cumbersome," Schoening said. "Now, anyone with a cellphone or a tablet can make their own film."

Plus audiences can choose their favorites among the nine entered short subjects.

"Audiences can drop their tickets into a popcorn box bearing a movie's title," Schoening said. "You can pack a lot of story in a very short movie."

