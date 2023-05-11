When former Sioux Cityan Genevieve Radosti was signing copies of her new book “I Was a Twentysomething CineMama,” the stay-at-home mom-turned-movie-reviewer also gave away a few DVDs containing favorite flicks.

So, what was on the top of Radosti’s pile of free-for-the-taking films?

During a May 6 event held at Sioux City’s Erstwhile Studios, LLC., 510 Fifth St., it included the original 1937 version of “A Star is Born” and 2019’s campy horror classic, “Happy Death Day 2U.”

A potential double feature? Well, we wouldn’t put it past Radosti, who has pretty eclectic taste.

“I love classic Hollywood movies but I also became a fan of scary films, which was something I picked up from my husband,” she explained.

Having said that, Radosti was bitten by the show biz bug at a very early age.

“For as long as I can remember, I was a showoff who was always looking for attention,” she said with a smile. “Obviously, that led me to acting.”

Cast in a dizzying number of Lamb Arts Regional Theatre shows as a child in addition to Shot in the Dark productions as a Morningside University student and as a young adult, Radosti eventually moved to Hollywood for a year.

“When I lived in Los Angeles, I discovered you had to be hired if you wanted to act,” she noted. “If you wanted to write, all you needed was a computer and an Internet connection.”

Indeed, Radosti remember what Morningside professor Greg Guelcher told her.

“(Guelcher) was always a tough grader but he liked the way I wrote,” she recalled. “The professor said I wrote the same way I spoke. In his eyes, that was a compliment.”

Radosti took Guelcher’s approval and ran with it.

After writing movie criticism for a website called Film Librarian, she compiled the best of her work in 2021’s “The Terror of Motherhood: Collected Horror Film Criticism from a Stay-at-Home Mom” and in the just-published “I Was a Twentysomething CineMama.”

“That last title reflects my movie-watching experience,” the now Omaha-based of a 2- and a 3-year-old explained. “I watch family friendly flicks with the kids and indie stuff with my husband.”

Um, is Radosti sure about that?

“To be honest, right now, I’m watching (Paul Thomas Anderson’s critically acclaimed 2021 film) ‘Licorice Pizza’ as well as (Peter Bogdanovich’s 1975 musical) ‘At Long Last Love’ (which, featuring the musical talents of Burt Reynolds and Cybill Shepherd, is considered one of the worst movies ever made),” she said.

“I loved ‘Licorice Pizza’ because there was so much going on,” Radosti said. “’At Long Last Love?’ Not as bad as people made it out to be.”