Going to the theater or streaming, you can't beat a good movie

Would you rather go to the movies again or stay at home and stream them?
Personally I would love to see movies on the big screen again, but at the same time I have to be adult and be responsible with my money.
Of the movies that are scheduled to come out soon, one I want to see is the live-action remake of “Mulan." Even though it was said there will be no music and no Mushu, which sounds disappointing, but I want to see how Disney handles it. Maybe they’ll surprise us with something great ... or terrible.
I’m hoping for the former.
Plus, it feels under the radar since it was postponed instead of getting released on Disney Plus like “Onward” and a movie I refused to watch, “Artemis Fowl."
So, I’m hoping that when I eventually get to see the remake of “Mulan” that it'll be a fresh and new look and I won't judge it for the lack of “I'll Make a Man Out of You” or Mushu.
I also want to see “Wonder Woman 1984." I loved "Wonder Woman." In my humble opinion, it was the best and only good movie from the DC cinematic universe. Diana Prince is one of my favorite comic book characters.
From the trailers, “Wonder Woman 1984” looks amazing and has lots of comic book references. Plus it looks like the movie will have another one of Diana’s main foes - Cheetah.
Maybe I will go see the new “Bill and Ted” movie, but I’m not sure how that will turn out. I loved “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventures” - it’s probably in my top 15 or 20 movies - but I’m not sure if I want to see the new movie.
Maybe I’ll wait and see what others think on that one.
Even though there are some movies coming to the big screen I want to see, I can also be content staying home and streaming movies. Streaming allowed me to see “Clueless” for the first time and “Knives Out” recently. (I really wish “Knives Out” was louder, my only complaint was the dialogue was too quiet.)
“Clueless” was a fun comedy that I had never gotten around to seeing. Every time I had tried, it was either taken off of a streaming service or I would have had to pay to rent it. So I was happy to finally see it.
I actually wanted to see "Knives Out" in a theater, but I didn’t know anyone who would go with me. It's probably not on my list of favorites, but it was still enjoyable to watch - especially with what happens at the end.
I watched both movies when visiting family and we had to escape to the basement because the AC died.
In spite of the AC problem, it was a good Saturday night, it felt like old times when everyone got together for a weekend movie night - even if it was just me and my mom.
