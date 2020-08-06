Going to the theater or streaming, you can't beat a good movie

Maybe I will go see the new “Bill and Ted” movie, but I’m not sure how that will turn out. I loved “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventures” - it’s probably in my top 15 or 20 movies - but I’m not sure if I want to see the new movie.

Maybe I’ll wait and see what others think on that one.

Even though there are some movies coming to the big screen I want to see, I can also be content staying home and streaming movies. Streaming allowed me to see “Clueless” for the first time and “Knives Out” recently. (I really wish “Knives Out” was louder, my only complaint was the dialogue was too quiet.)

“Clueless” was a fun comedy that I had never gotten around to seeing. Every time I had tried, it was either taken off of a streaming service or I would have had to pay to rent it. So I was happy to finally see it.

I actually wanted to see "Knives Out" in a theater, but I didn’t know anyone who would go with me. It's probably not on my list of favorites, but it was still enjoyable to watch - especially with what happens at the end.

I watched both movies when visiting family and we had to escape to the basement because the AC died.

In spite of the AC problem, it was a good Saturday night, it felt like old times when everyone got together for a weekend movie night - even if it was just me and my mom.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.