Schedule of events

Sept. 12

Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center

1:30 pm – Local Film Showcase, Salon C

6:15 pm – Documentary Filmmaker Q&A, Salon A

7:00 pm – Documentary Shorts, Salon A

7:30 pm – Encore Screening of Local Film Showcase, Salon C

10:00 pm – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders

Sept. 13

Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center

1:00 pm – Artist in Residence Workshop, “The Art and Craft of Directing,” by John Behring, Salon C

1:30 pm – Encore Screening of Documentary Shorts, Salon A

3:30 pm – Artist in Residence Workshop, “Filmmakers’ Roundtable: The Nuts and Bolts of Independent Filmmaking,” moderated by John Behring, Salon C

6:00 pm – “Snapshots” Feature Film Screening, Q&A with Jan Corran and cast members following the film, Salon A

8:00 pm – LGBTQ Shorts, Salon A

10:00 pm – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders

Sept. 13

Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center

11:30 – Artist in Residence Workshop, “Lunch with the Legends,” an informal conversation with John Behring, Ron Clements, George Lindblade, and Dave Gross about mentorships and career beginnings at Channel 9, Salon C

12:00 pm – Encore Screening of LGBTQ Shorts, Salon A

1:30 pm – Artist in Residence Workshop, “45 Years at Disney,” by Ron Clements, Salon C

3:30 pm – Artist in Resident Workshop, “Sioux City to Hollywood: Anything is Possible,” by Ron Clements and John Behring, Salon C

7:00 pm – Comedy Shorts, Salon A

10:00 pm – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders

Sept. 14

Orpheum Theatre

10:00 am – “The Truman Decision,” written and directed by Adam Gonshorowski, starring Greg Giles, both from Sioux City. Q&A with director and cast following the film

1:00 pm – “A Ron Clements Homecoming,” featuring a screening of “Moana“ and a behind-the-scenes look at how this classic was made

4:00 pm – Animation Shorts

7:00 pm – “A Night in Gotham,” with John Behring, who will screen the “Gotham” episode titled, “This Ball of Mud and Meanness,” and deconstruct it from a director’s point of view

9:15 pm – Horror/Sci-Fi/Fantasy Shorts

11:30 – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders

Sept. 15

Orpheum Theatre

Noon – Silent Film Sunday featuring “Wings,” with guest organist Jeff Rapsis (free to veterans and their families)

3:00 pm – Drama Shorts

6:00 pm – Best of the Fest Awards Program, with screening of the jury’s six best films of the festival, announcement of audience choice award winners, voting on best of the festival audience choice, and announcement of juried grand prize winner

9:00 pm – Post Party for Filmmakers, Sponsors, and All-Access Festival Pass holders