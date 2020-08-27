 Skip to main content
'The New Mutants' (Rated PG-13 for violent content, some disturbing/bloody images, some strong language, thematic elements and suggestive material.) 

Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

'Tenet' (Rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some suggestive references and brief strong language.)

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' (Rated PG-13 for some language.)

Once told they'd save the universe during a time-traveling adventure, 2 would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny.

'The Personal History of David Copperfield' (Rated PG for thematic material and brief violence.)

A modern take on Charles Dickens's classic tale of a young orphan who is able to triumph over many obstacles.

New DVD releases for the week:

'The King of Staten Island

'Deep Blue Sea 3'

'Infamous'

'Irresistible'

'Cut Off'

'Z'

