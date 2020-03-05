New film festival champions flicks that make you feel good

A lifelong film fanatic who lists "The Graduate" (1967) as a personal fave, Tom Schoening says he longs for the days when movies made you feel good about yourself after the flick stopped playing.

"I love movies," the veteran newspaper editor and retired truck dealership marketing director said. "But I don't love the sex and the violence you see in so many Hollywood movies nowadays."

This is why Schoening founded the Siouxland Inspirational Film Festival, which will features positive, uplifting and thought-provoking short-subject movies from local directors as well as from across the country and around the world.

The 11 selected films, which are between 3 and 15 minutes in length and run the gamut from drama to news-style documentary, will be shown from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Auditorium, 1231 Grandview Blvd.

The first part of the family friendly program will consist of the screening of the films as well as a Q&A portion with the directors and moderated by Schoening, along with the voting of the audience's favorite selection.