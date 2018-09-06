'The Nun' (Rated R for terror, violence, and disturbing/bloody images)
-- A priest with a haunted past and a novice on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate the death of a young nun in Romania and confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.
'Peppermint' (Rated R for strong violence and language throughout)
-- Peppermint is a revenge story centering on a young mother who finds herself with nothing to lose, and is now going to take from her enemies the very life they stole from her.
'God Bless the Broken Road' (Rated PG for thematic elements and some combat action)
-- While grieving the loss of her husband, a financially struggling widow meets a race car driver.
New DVD releases for this week:
"Hereditary"
"Adrift"
"Won't You Be My Neighbor?"